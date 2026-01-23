Things to do in Denver this weekend, Jan. 23-25

The Broncos face off against the Patriots, and the Denver Jewish Film Festival is underway.

Things to do in Denver

Miles, the Denver Broncos mascot, waves to crowds gathered along 17th Street during Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 8, 2026.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

The Denver Jewish Film Festival is underway with showings all weekend. Other happenings to look forward to include a Disney-icon themed drag brunch and Denver Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival. It’s also the last weekend for the National Western Stock Show, which means it’s time for the Steer Day at The Brown Palace.

In sports news, the Colorado Rockies are hosting a festival at Coors Field on Saturday. Later that afternoon, the Denver Broncos will put on a family-friendly fan rally at Larimer Square.

On Sunday, the Broncos will play against the New England Patriots in the conference championship game. The winner will move on to the Super Bowl.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

All weekend: *X Games. Aspen Snowmass, 120 Lower Carriage Way, Snowmass Village. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-11 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). Free (until 4 p.m.), prices vary for nighttime concerts and competitions.

All weekend: *Estes Park Skijor. Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park. Watch on the Rocky Mountain Channel. 5-7 p.m. (Friday) and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (children ages 8 and under), $17.30 (Friday, ages 9 and older), $22.65 (Saturday and Sunday, ages 9 and older), $48.33 (all weekend, ages 9 and older).

Friday, Jan. 23

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (Pro Rodeo - CU Night begins at 8 p.m.). Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

Indoor Winter Sidewalk Sale. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

80th Annual Steer Day. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free (general admission), starting at $204 (VIP). Advance registration required.

Speed Dating Reimagined with Support for Neurodivergent Adults. Venture X Denver LoDo, 1800 Wazee St., third floor. 4:30-6 p.m. $45.

Laser Stranger Things. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Gravity Aerial Arts: Wasteland Radio. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Center, 119 Park Ave. W. 7-9 p.m.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $17.90-$27.90 (children ages 3-12), $18.90-$28.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $21.90-$31.90 (adults). All ages.

Learning Lab: Music Time. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Create Together: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Teens Create: DIY Eco Friendly Postcards. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

21 Below. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 6-9 p.m. Free. Advance registration required. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Comedy and theater

Denver Jewish Film Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $15 (youth and seniors), $18 (adults), $325 (all access pass).

Rory Scovel. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Rotating Tap Comedy. Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee, 4100 Jason St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Michael Kosta. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

So.Many.Dots. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

Source Material Opening Reception. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Marfa. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $86.60.

Future Joy. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $26.75.

Sports and fitness

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude or KTVD. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks. Watch on Altitude2, or listen at 950 AM. 7:30 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Pro Rodeo Semi-Finals take place at 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.) Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

Celebrate Curate Mercantile’s 12 Years of Happy Gifting. Curate, 8242 S. University Blvd., Centennial. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

The Frost N Flow Expo. Union Baptist Church, 4801 Martin Luther King Blvd. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

Garden Planning 101. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

Laser Stranger Things. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4 p.m. Prices vary.

Banned Books Bingo. Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma St. 3:45-4:45 p.m. Free. Advance registration encouraged.

Fourth Saturday Artisan Craft & Art Walk. Junction Food & Drink, 2000 S. Colorado Blve. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $21.90-$31.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $25.90-$35.90 (adults). All ages.

Read to a Therapy Dog. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Denver Jewish Film Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $15 (youth and seniors), $18 (adults), $325 (all access pass).

Michael Kosta. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Uncommoners & Friends. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 7-8 p.m. $10-$16.

Art, culture, and media

Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder Opening. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 8:30-10 a.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

So.Many.Dots. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Edges & Currents: Poetry Workshop. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 1-4 p.m. $22.28. Advance registration required.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Brunch from Around the World. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $127.20. Advance registration required.

A Disney Drag Channel Original Brunch. Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave. 1 p.m. No cover.

Denver Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival. Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St. 2:30-6 p.m. $35.56-$103.91.

Après for a Purpose Party. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 4-10 p.m. No cover.

Wine Taste Sensory Analysis Class: Understanding the Taste of Wine. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Unit 120. 7 p.m. $40. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Lost Creek String Band. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 3-4 p.m. Free.

Turning Jewels Into Water. The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St. 7-9 p.m. $25 (students), $35 (general admission), $50 (VIP).

Corey Kent. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $35.71.

Toubab Krewe. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $26.75.

Sports and fitness

Yoga at the Aquarium. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45 (includes yoga and aquarium admission). Advance registration recommended.

*Rockies Fest. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (for Plan Holders) and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (general public). $5-$10.

*Broncos Conference Championship Fan Rally. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 1-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Oshawa Firewolves at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Jan. 25

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pro Rodeo Finals begin at 2 p.m.). Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

Laser Stranger Things. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

National Seed Swap Day. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 3-4:30 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $21.90-$31.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $25.90-$35.90 (adults). All ages.

Shalom Sesame — 2026 Denver Jewish Film Festival. Phillips Social Hall, 350 S. Dahlia St. 9-10 a.m. Free. Advance registration required. All ages.

National Geographic Day. Second Star to the Right Bookstore, 1455 S. Pearl St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Advance registration recommended. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Denver Jewish Film Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 10:15 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $7 (for 10:15 a.m. showing), $15 (youth and seniors), $18 (adults), $325 (all access pass).

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

So.Many.Dots. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 11-4 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

AFC Championship Game Watch Party. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Starting at noon. No cover.

*New England Patriots at Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS or Paramount+. 1 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies. Watch on Altitude2, or listen on Mix 100. 1:30 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.