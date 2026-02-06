A little show at Wax Trax just got a national late night shoutout

Customers browse through a bus-long stretch of new and used LPs at Wax Trax Records in Denver, Nov. 13, 2018.

Nearly a million people watched last night as the English comedian James Acaster gave the ultimate shoutout to Wax Trax, the well-loved local record store where he is scheduled for an appearance this weekend.

Late-night host Seth Meyers was asking Acaster a question when the comedian cut him off, loudly proclaiming, “Wax Trax, Denver, Colorado, 8th of February."

“What?” Meyers replied.

The comedian kept going: “1:30 p.m., Wax Trax record store. I’m doing a Q&A,” Acaster said.

The proclamation was a surprise to Wax Trax, according to an Instagram post. The business posted the clip, saying, “We got a very unexpected (and very long) shout-out on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night.”

Acaster doesn’t have social media, so he figured Late Night with Seth Meyers was a good way to advertise the Q&A.

“They’re very worried that people aren’t going to show,” he told Meyers.

He is doing the Q&A with Denver’s own Kalyn Heffernan, former mayoral candidate and rapping frontman of Wheelchair Sports Camp.

This won’t be the first time Acaster and Wheelchair Sports Camp have collaborated. The group is featured on “at(moves),” a song from the album “PARTY GATOR PURGATORY," which was curated by Acaster.

Wheelchair Sports Camp lead Kalyn Heffernan watches DeVotchKa play the last Showcase Stage show at the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Acaster will be at the Wax Trax in Capitol Hill, 638 E. 13th Ave., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8. The event is free.

Acaster also is playing a soldout show at the Paramount Theatre Saturday at 8 p.m.