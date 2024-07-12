Denverite is looking for a new neighborhood reporter!

Love Denver? Know a lot about the city’s neighborhoods? Come help us tell your neighbors by becoming a Denverite reporter!

The crowd goes wild as Denver Nuggets during a parade to celebrate their NBA Championship win. June 15, 2023.

Local newsroom Denverite, which is roommates with CPR News, is hiring a neighborhood reporter!

How are you hiring?

All of the official application stuff is right here! You can read a complete job posting here or just get straight to the application here.

Sure, but what does it pay?

$61,100 - $76,300

Why are you hiring?

Our previous neighborhood reporter took a job at The Charlotte Observer!

Revelers celebrate Holi at the Hindu Temple of the Rockies in Centennial. March 20, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

When are you hiring?

We're gathering resumes right now, and we hope to have our new reporter start really soon!

Who are you hiring?

Our ideal candidate will have the following qualities:

You are a responsive, adaptable and reliable reporter, interested in how neighborhoods shape a city.

You have a fast metabolism for producing stories that reflect what’s happening, an eagerness to cover breaking news, and a desire to create enterprise stories that start conversations about important neighborhood issues.

You’re committed to diversity and inclusivity in sourcing and are able to develop a wide variety of sources from diverse communities.

You’re a creative storyteller who leads their work with enthusiastic curiosity.

You’re also an excellent collaborator who likes to work with other reporters on projects to better your own work.

Minimum Qualifications: