Denverite is looking for a new neighborhood reporter!

Local newsroom Denverite, which is roommates with CPR News, is hiring a neighborhood reporter!
How are you hiring?
All of the official application stuff is right here! You can read a complete job posting here or just get straight to the application here.
Sure, but what does it pay?
$61,100 - $76,300
Why are you hiring?
Our previous neighborhood reporter took a job at The Charlotte Observer!
When are you hiring?
We're gathering resumes right now, and we hope to have our new reporter start really soon!
Who are you hiring?
Our ideal candidate will have the following qualities:
- You are a responsive, adaptable and reliable reporter, interested in how neighborhoods shape a city.
- You have a fast metabolism for producing stories that reflect what’s happening, an eagerness to cover breaking news, and a desire to create enterprise stories that start conversations about important neighborhood issues.
- You’re committed to diversity and inclusivity in sourcing and are able to develop a wide variety of sources from diverse communities.
- You’re a creative storyteller who leads their work with enthusiastic curiosity.
- You’re also an excellent collaborator who likes to work with other reporters on projects to better your own work.
Minimum Qualifications:
- A minimum of 3 years journalism experience producing both quicker, daily turn stories and enterprise pieces that can get conversations going about issues in a beat. This experience should also include -
- A demonstrated history of telling creative stories that adapt to a publication’s voice and speak to varied, real, human experiences.
- Experience developing a wide variety of sources from diverse communities.
- Experience coming up with story ideas as well as responding quickly to the occasional assignment.
- Strong collaboration skills and experience working with other reporters on projects.
- A demonstrated ability to meet deadlines, switch between tasks as necessary and work in a fast-paced digital environment.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills with a strong attention to detail.
- A valid driver’s license and clean driving record is required as this role needs access to reliable transportation to respond with urgency to news events. Newsroom vehicles will sometimes be available for your use.
- While not required, our preferred skills are -
- Audio journalism experience
- Fluency in Spanish
- Knowledge of the Denver area
- Experience adapting story material to social media