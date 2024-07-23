Thick Thighs Run Club is breaking down barriers in a fitness-obsessed city

“I want to fight against this notion that you have to look a certain way to even step foot in a gym or workout place to find your fitness.”

On a warm Wednesday afternoon in July, Gladys Santiago stood in an empty parking lot in RiNo, waiting.

One by one, people arrived and gathered around her. There’s some chatter, a little bit of small talk, a few introductions.

Then Santiago’s Thick Thighs Run Club was off for a jog.

For most of the 18 runners, the evening was filled with a lot of firsts. The first time meeting each other. The first time joining any sort of run club. And for many, their first time putting on running shoes in years.

The Thick Thighs Run Club takes a jog around the RiNo Art District. July 17, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

For Kali Bechtold, a first-time Thick Thighs runner, joining the group is a way to get back into running after having two kids.

“I think that it's hard and intimidating to go to a place in a community and be like, it's fine if I just show up the way I am and there's no judgment, or expectations, or competition,” said the mom of two. “It seems like the perfect group to start in a no-judgment zone and meet new people too.”

That same sentiment was shared by many others.

“I feel like in Colorado there's not a lot of inclusive running groups, so this allows for different levels of different runners,” said Layla Ramos, another first-time Thick Thighs runner. “And I'm not a fast runner, so I was really excited to join this group … It can be really intimidating going to some of these [run clubs], some of them are called ‘endurance run groups’ and I'm like, that's not for me.”

Denver's reputation as an active city can be a barrier to entry for many

In a city that is renowned for its active lifestyle culture and vibrant fitness scene — from biking around Sloan’s Lake to scaling a nearby 14er to investing in a membership at one of the many fitness studios — it’s no secret that Denverites take physical fitness seriously.

For the last few years, Denver has consistently ranked among the top 10 most active cities around the country.

Layla Ramos after a jog with the Thick Thighs Run Club. July 17, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

But for Thick Thigh Run Club goers like Bechtold and Ramos, this can feel like a daunting barrier to re-entering the fitness world.

That's exactly why Santiago decided to start Thick Thigh Run Club earlier this month.

“As somebody who grew up overweight — I was a chubby kid, an overweight adult — I've always felt ostracized,” said the run club founder. “But even after I lost weight, I felt like I still couldn’t join a gym because they were just so intimidating for me and it was anxiety-inducing. I felt like I would be judged and I couldn't see myself there because it's kind of like you feel like all eyes are on you.”

Expanding who is included in Dnever's fitness spaces

And this is not Santiago’s first time creating an inclusive fitness space.

Santiago, along with her wife, Emily Stork, co-founded Worth The Fight Boxing and Fitness Studio a few years ago, shortly after the couple first moved to Denver from New York City.

Gladys Santiago leads warm-ups with the Thick Thighs Run Club, at the corner of 33rd and Larimer Streets. July 17, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

While Santiago's own weight loss journey is what led her to discover her love for boxing and the fitness industry as whole, Santiago said she was inspired to open Worth The Fight after struggling to find an inclusive fitness space in Denver.

Often, Santiago found herself as the only person of color, queer-identifying, and person with a certain body type.

“I want to fight against this notion that you have to look a certain way to even step foot in a gym or workout place to find your fitness,” she said. “I think a lot of people feel this way.”

But after two years of owning and running the boxing studio, she wanted to take it a step further.

The Thick Thighs Run Club takes a jog around Five Points. July 17, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“I would say our fitness studio is inclusive, but there is a barrier to entry, especially if cost is an issue.”

So Santiago started brainstorming: how could she make fitness accessible and inclusive? Enter: Thick Thighs Run Club.

Running, with room for different skill levels and some conversation

The club has no joining fees or commitments attached.

Every week, the club meets in a different neighborhood around Denver which is posted on the club’s Instagram. At the meeting spot, Santiago explains to the runners they can join one of three different paces: the run/jog group, the speed walk/jog group, and finally, the walking group.

The Thick Thighs Run Club warms up for a jog, at the corner of 33rd and Larimer Streets. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

And then, after introductions and running through a few stretching drills, the groups set off.

On this night, Santiago and her wife, Stork, led the two walking groups, while a Thick Thighs Run Club volunteer led the runners.

And for many of the first-time runners, one of the best parts was that the different paces were not only doable, but they could actually spark up a conversation with their fellow runners.

The Thick Thighs Run Club takes a jog around the RiNo Art District. July 17, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

That's something Emmy Herland says she was not able to easily do in more intense, and faster-paced run clubs.

“I'm not an intense runner necessarily, but I do try to run a few days a week,” Herland said. “But nice and slow. I'm not winning any races or anything … I am just always nervous about going to running groups because they'll say, ‘Any pace is welcome’, but I'm worried that I'll be that person running back by myself. And then it's like, if I'm doing that, why am I running with the club?”

Community over competition

The runners jogged down a narrow sidewalk along Blake Street.

They weave between breweries and the front patios of restaurants on Larimer, pausing every now and then for walking breaks.

Whenever a runner lagged behind, someone called out to the lead pacer, and the group slowed waiting for the runner to catch up. There’s no competition here.

Joy Delizo-Osborne runs through a tunnel of love after the Thick Thighs Run Club finished a job in Five Points. July 17, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Two and half miles later at a 14-minute-per-mile pace, the group made it back to the same empty parking lot where they first gathered just under an hour before. But this time, instead of awkward small talk and nervous laughter, the runners and walkers shared sweaty high-fives and hugs.

For Cully Byrum, joining Thick Thighs Run Club was more than just trying to get back into running.

“I recently lost my dad, who was an avid runner,” she said. “I would love to train for some sort of short race to run in his memory this year.”

Kali Bechtold (left) and Cully Byrum pose after a jog with the Thick Thighs Run Club. July 17, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Byrum decided to join the club after her friend, Bechtold, told her about it. She said she hopes joining the run club will not only help her train for a future race, but also process her grief.

And like Bechtold, she feels grateful to have found a running club that prioritizes community over competition.

Thick Thighs Run Club will next meet on Aug. 3 for a picnic and a run around City Park. Runners and walkers are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and food to share.