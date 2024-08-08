Saigon Azteca celebrates the cultures of two communities trying to preserve their heritage in a gentrifying city.

Dancers bounce around the RISE Westwood patio during the Saigon Azteca Night Market. Aug. 18, 2023.

Westwood’s signature fusion event is back.

The Saigon Azteca Night Market brings Denver’s Latino and Asian communities together for a night of cultural celebration on Saturday from 2-10 p.m.

Organizers say the event, returning for its second year, is a big block party designed to celebrate traditions and foster unity.

Saigon Azteca will take over Morrison Road, from S. Patton Court to S. Quitman Street. Event highlights include cultural dances, DJ battles, local artists and vendors, a car show and cuisine aplenty.

Damaris Ronkanen of Hecho en Westwood and Mimi Troung of the Far East Center host the free, family- and pet-friendly event.

These community leaders and friends are holding the line against gentrification in Westwood — and have a good time, too.



“I don’t know about you, but I think Asians and Latinos know how to party,” Truong said.

Here’s what’s in store at the second-annual Saigon Azteca Night Market.

Lion and dragon dancers will intertwine with Danza Mexica Aztec dancers

Traditional folklorico and fan dancers will perform together

Low riders will have a showdown with JDM sports cars

K-pop performers will go head-to-head with Mexican hip-hop artists

DJs will spin hits from around the world

Guests can participate in Pho-zole and Birria ramen eating contests

Kids and families can enjoy a craft station

Local artists and vendors will sell their wares

Find a full schedule of events here.

Salud, chúc mừng, and cheers!