Denver and Arvada get $15 million for major upgrades at two local parks

Denver will get $8.4 million for La Alma-Lincoln Park, while Arvada brought in $7.3 million for Gold Strike Park

Denver and Arvada are each getting millions of dollars from the federal government for two parks that have faced challenges over the years.

In Denver, the money will go to La Alma-Lincoln Park, where the city recently put up fences in response to complaints of crime and drug use. In Arvada, the money will go to a major revamp of Gold Strike Park, an often overlooked but historical site near Interstate 76.

The funding, announced last week, is coming from the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program (ORLP). The program distributed more than $250 million to about 50 projects around the country.

Denver and Arvada were among the biggest winners. Denver got the 9th largest award in the federal package, while Arvada got the 11th largest. They were the only recipients in Colorado.

The money is meant to serve communities lacking in parks and recreation, "and where there are significant populations of people or are economically disadvantaged," according to Interior.

La Alma-Lincoln Park is getting $8.4 million for fixes and new features.

In Denver, the money will help with construction of La Alma-Lincoln Park's 2023 Vision Plan, which includes a new skating loop and a "rhythm skate plaza," described as a "smooth open multi-use surface" that can also host other kinds of gatherings. The park is in the Lincoln Park neighborhood near 13th Avenue and Mariposa Street.

The plan also calls for expanded playgrounds, new grass and trees, new fencing, new lighting, replacing the existing tennis and basketball courts, restoring the amphitheater and bring the park into compliance with the Americans for Disabilities Act — among other stuff.

A plan for La Alma/Lincoln Park presented to the public. (Livable Cities Studio / City of Denver)

"The park has experienced deterioration in many of its core structures and elements and much of the infrastructure is at the end of its useful life," Stephanie Figueroa, a Denver Parks and Rec spokesperson, told us in an email. "Providing high-quality park space while maintaining the strong character and history of the park is an ongoing, critical need."

In August, the city closed the park's green spaces, saying it was a response to drug sales and violent incidents. It was similarly closed in 2022 after a deadly shooting there.

Green spaces in La Alma/Lincoln Park were surrounded by metal barricades over the summer. Aug. 22, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Figueroa added that La Alma-Lincoln Park is high on the city's list of priorities, according to a set of equity metrics that Parks and Rec developed to decide which parts of town need the most love.

There's no word yet on a construction timeline or overall project budget. We'll update if we get more details.

The city council previously did some strategic money maneuvering to improve its chances of winning federal money for the park. The city moved money meant to rehab Civic Center Park's Greek Amphitheatre to a fund for La Alma-Lincoln Park. The Civic Center project was getting pushed back, and officials thought they could leverage that money to apply for even more money from the federal government.

Arvada won $7.3 million for Gold Strike Park.

Gold Strike Park sits just north of Interstate 76, on the east side of Arvada. If you've ever noticed a big, white pedestrian bridge just off the highway, that's an entrance to the park.

A large bike and pedestrian bridge crosses Clear Creek near its confluence with Ralston Creek, providing a connection to Gold Strike Park and Aravada. Pictured on May 28, 2022. Andrew Kenney / Denverite

It's not a particularly exciting place at the moment — basically just a field, a few pathways and some lonely public art. Many users pass through it on bike or foot as they use the Ralston Creek Trail on the way from Denver to Olde Town Arvada.

Gold Strike Park on a snowy day, Feb. 15, 2021. Andrew Kenney / Denverite

The city has big plans for the area, including adding a "nature playground," a water play area, creek crossings, a pedestrian bridge, an event lawn, a pavilion and a garden. Gold Strike Park marks the location where settlers first recorded a gold strike in Colorado — the confluence of Clear Creek and Ralston Creek.

The revamp is expected to break ground in 2025, but we haven't yet heard back from the city about when it will finish, or what the total budget will be.