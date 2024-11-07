Many school districts cancel classes for Friday as more snow is expected

Nearly all of the schools in the Denver metro area will be closed Friday.

Dozens of school districts have pre-emptively called school off Friday ahead of the snowstorm that is expected to drop more snow throughout the day after several rounds of snow have already blanketed large swaths of the Front Range, Eastern Plains and the mountains. So skiers and students alike are celebrating, but parents? Maybe not.

Nearly all the schools in metro Denver will be closed, Friday, Nov. 8. And some districts on the Eastern Plains, like the Limon School district, will have a second snow day in a row.



Here’s a non-exhaustive list of schools that have canceled classes on Friday. Districts will contact parents directly and will include closure information on their websites.