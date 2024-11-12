One dead, four injured as odor reported at Green Valley Ranch home

The cause of the smell is unknown, but carbon monoxide was detected.

One person died and four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning in an incident that was connected to an unidentified odor.

The incident happened in the Gateway - Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, in a planned community near Ensenada Street and 41st Avenue.

Nine Denver firefighters responded to the call, which fire official said happened at a single-family home. Fire officials believe that someone living in the home made the emergency call.

“They found multiple people who were sick, and so they called for additional units to assist,” said Denver Fire Department spokesperson Luis Cedillo.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they detected carbon monoxide, Cedillo said. But they’re not certain whether that’s what caused the hazard.

Denver fire officials and the Denver Police Department are investigating the source of the odor.

The current status of the four hospitalized people is unknown. None of the firefighters were injured.

The odor did not affect neighboring homes.