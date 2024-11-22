Lyft scooters and bikes are going to Bird

One of Denver’s original e-scooter companies is making a comeback as Lyft bows out of the city.

Lyft, known to most as a rideshare app, bought into the dockless bikes and scooter hype in 2018, launching in Denver alongside a slew of other companies.

After six years, only two remained: Lyft and Lime. But now, Lyft is tapping out. The company announced in September it would end its dockless bikes and scooter program to curb costs.

That doesn’t mean Lime will now hold a monopoly over Denver’s motorized scooter and bike market. Lyft is transferring its license to operate e-bikes and e-scooters to Bird, which once operated in Denver but left after its license expired in 2021.

Through the deal, Lyft will transfer its nearly 3,000 scooters and 586 e-bikes to Bird.

Denver's Department of Transportation partners with Lyft and Lime to offer discounted rides to residents. The department said it will work with Bird to ensure a smooth transition for customers who have opted into Lyft’s discounted program.

E-scooters and bikes have been wildly popular for Denverites since being introduced in 2018. The city boasts that people have taken over 19 million rides.

Still, many non-riders have frequently complained about the reckless driving of some scooter riders. (If you haven’t, check out our guide to riding a scooter without being a jerk.)