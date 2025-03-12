8 hospitalized after fire, explosion reported at Denver retirement home

The extent of the injuries people had suffered isn’t yet known.

Denver Fire Department responds to a structure fire at a retirement community near Quebec Street and Smith Way on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Emergency crews are responding Wednesday to a fire and reported explosion at Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus in southeastern Denver.

The Denver Fire Department said at 11:33 a.m. that crews were on the scene responding to an electrical transformer that was on fire. At the time, the department said the fire had not extended to buildings.

But about 30 minutes later, the department posted that an explosion had been reported inside a building.

Just before 1 p.m., the department confirmed that eight people had been transported to a hospital for medical treatment, while two others were evaluated for injuries but cleared. The extent of the injuries people had suffered wasn’t yet known.

Fire crews were still responding to hot spots, according to DFD.

Eastern Star offers a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care, with at least 170 residences. The community sits on 19 acres, with numerous smaller “patio homes” surrounding a larger central building.

The community is located just north of East Yale Avenue and South Quebec Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.