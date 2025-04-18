Denver culture

Elitch Gardens’ opening day is snowed out

The amusement park will (hopefully) open for 2025 on Sunday, April 20.
Kyle Harris
1 min. read
Elitch Gardens, seen from atop the DaVita Kidney Care building downtown, Sept. 9, 2018.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park planned to celebrate its 2025 opening day on Saturday, April 19. 

But bad weather and snow forced the amusement park to cancel its festivities. 

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the park wrote in a statement. “We’ll see you soon to kick off this exciting season packed with rides, slides and nonstop fun!”

Well, assuming bad weather doesn’t strike again. 

The Easter Bunny, who was slated to make an appearance for photo ops, will get a day off before posing on Sunday, Apr. 20.

The National Weather Service reports Saturday’s high will be 45 with a chance of snow and “patchy fog.” Temperatures will drop to 29 degrees by Saturday night. 

On Sunday, the weather should be nice, with a high of 63 degrees and sunny skies. 

Heading into next week, things will warm up. 

The amusement park says revelers should watch its website for any weekend weather updates. 

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

