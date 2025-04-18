Elitch Gardens’ opening day is snowed out

The amusement park will (hopefully) open for 2025 on Sunday, April 20.

Elitch Gardens, seen from atop the DaVita Kidney Care building downtown, Sept. 9, 2018.

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park planned to celebrate its 2025 opening day on Saturday, April 19.

But bad weather and snow forced the amusement park to cancel its festivities.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the park wrote in a statement. “We’ll see you soon to kick off this exciting season packed with rides, slides and nonstop fun!”

Well, assuming bad weather doesn’t strike again.

The Easter Bunny, who was slated to make an appearance for photo ops, will get a day off before posing on Sunday, Apr. 20.

The National Weather Service reports Saturday’s high will be 45 with a chance of snow and “patchy fog.” Temperatures will drop to 29 degrees by Saturday night.

On Sunday, the weather should be nice, with a high of 63 degrees and sunny skies.

Heading into next week, things will warm up.

The amusement park says revelers should watch its website for any weekend weather updates.