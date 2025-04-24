The 2025 Underground Music Showcase lineup is here

The Underground Music Showcase, sometimes referred to as the "SXSW of Denver," is back from July 25-27. And the lineup just dropped.

Headliners include All Them Witches, a rock band form Nashville; Flyana Boss, a hip hop duo from Los Angeles; and hometown darlings Devotchka, who rose to prominence after scoring the 2006 film, "Little Miss Sunshine."

Other major acts include Cain Culto, El Ten Eleven, Frances Forever, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, garbagebarbie, Jean Deaux, La Luz, Le Parody, Mansionair, New Constellations, Shermanology, Sherwyn, Sweet Pill, The Velveteers, Vienna Vienna, Vunderbar and V1V1D.

Local bands and other acts include:

Ahjzae Dallas • The Andersons • Anthony Ruptak • Babah Fly • BACKHAND • Barbara • Beasts of No Nation • Big Dopes • Big Pinch • Bison Bone • Bluebook • Body • Boot Gun • Box Elder • Boyhollow • BRiNK • brookLYNN • Brūha • Buckstein • C. Slim and Snubluck (Wes Watkins) • Caleb Schwing • Capture This • Cassandra Rose • Cheap Perfume • Chella & The Charm • Cherokee Social • Cherry Spit • CHRIS CART3R • circling girl • clementine • Cobranoid • Colfax Speed Queen • Conrad Mata • Corsicana • Darcy Nelson • De Gringos Y Gremmies • déCollage •DNA Picasso • DOGTAGS • DOMMYtumont • DOSIS • Dragondeer • Dressy Bessy • DVNEHPPY • E.M.E • Edison • El Jaguar De La Muerte • Eminence Ensemble • The Epilogues • Erin Stereo • F-ETHER • Fred Fancy • Fresh Fruit! • Future Joy • Fuya Fuya • Genevieve Libien • Gio Chamba • Halle Tomlinson • Heart Shaped Zombie • Heated Bones • Heather Hunt • Hilary Camino • Holographic American • HOME • Horse Bitch • HRZN • Hunnie • Ian Mahan • Iguana Death Cult • Indigenous Peoples • Ipecac • iyanla • IZCALLI • Jaiel • Jesus Christ Taxi Driver • Kaitlyn Williams • KALPULLI MIKAKUIKA • KATIRIA • Katrina Leibee • Kayla Marque • Keenan TreVon • Kid Astronaut And The Nebula • Kitty Crimes • The Knew • Krew • Lane-O • Leenie • Levi Double U • Lines of Drift • The Losers Club • Los Mocochetes • Los Toms • Luckiee B • Machete Mouth • Malcolm Whyz3 • Mango Slushy • Manny. • May Be Fern • Melissa Ivey • MF Ruckus • The Milk Blossoms • Monica The Great • Moon Magnet • moonpool • MZG Twins • Nelo • Nico Tobón • Nina de Freitas • Old Friends, New Friends • Old Man Saxon • Palamara • Pleasure Prince • Plum Vision • Porlolo • Povi • Pristál • RAREBYRD$ • Rebecca Hartt • Retrofette (DJ Set) • REUBOT • Riot For Romance • Ritmo Cascabel • RO$$AY • Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille • Rubedo • RUGBURN • The Savage Blush • Schama Noel • SILKWORM • Shane T • Slow Caves • Smiley Gatmouth • Smokey Brights • Sofia Young • Sophia Eliana • Speed The Pilgrim • SPELLS • The Still Tide • Stoyer • Sunstoney • Taking Back Monday • Tarantula Bill • Telly • TheyCallHimAP • Trayce Chapman • Trev Rich • The Trujillo Company • Velvet Daydream • Venus Cruz & Super Distant Boyfriend • Virgi Dart • Virgil Vigil • Wave Decay • .Wavi • The Weird Sisters • YaSi • YasmineEmani • Zoonido

Want to go? You can still buy early bird weekend passes for $95. You can also explore VIP and 4-pack options, or volunteer your time in exchange for a pass.