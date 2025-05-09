‘Outdoor Adventure Hub’ is coming to Ruby Hill Park

The project will bring a skate park, a sports court and a “splash pad” to the park.

Denver already knows and loves Ruby Hill Park for skiing in the winter, free Levitt Pavilion concerts in the summer and its bike course.

The city plans to build on the park’s reputation as an outdoor extravaganza with what it's calling the “Outdoor Adventure Hub.”

The final phase of construction is getting underway. The project will include a skate park, a recreational water feature, courts for basketball and futsal, as well as improvements to the park’s green spaces. A second mountain bike course for beginners will also be constructed.

At the project’s center will be a community building oriented around the outdoors.

“It’s not a rec center but will function to provide the community with classes and equipment focused on biking and snowboarding,” said Denver Parks and Recreation spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa.

The project is the latest improvement to come from the 2008 Ruby Hill Master Plan. Many have already been built, like the mountain bike park and Levitt Pavilion.

The improvements will be built with DPR funds. Construction is expected to conclude sometime in 2027.

A 2022 illustration shows completed and planned improvements for Ruby Hill Park. Courtesy City and County of Denver