Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 9-11

Don’t forget to call your mom.

Things to do in Denver

Flowers for sale at Petals and Pages, the new bookshop inside Englewood’s Birdsall Garden Boutique. June 14, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Don’t forget it’s Mother’s Day weekend! Celebrations in Denver include a brunch cooking class, 2nd Friday and 2nd Saturday festivities, craft workshops and a 5K walk/run.

Comedian Nicole Byer is in town at Comedy Works this weekend and DJ Dom Dolla is performing at Civic Center Park Friday and Saturday. Denver Fashion Week also kicks off on Saturday with a runway event showcasing sustainable fashion.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: Diventures ScubaFest. Underwater Connection + Diventures, 4940 Rusina Road, Colorado Springs. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Saturday: *Hummingbird Festival. North Cheyenne Cañon Park, 2124 Cheyenne Canyon Road S., Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Friday, May 9

Just for fun

Author Talk: David Heska Wanbli Weiden. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 6-8 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Nature Suncatchers. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Tammy Pescatelli. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $26-$31.

Nicole Byer. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers Opening Reception. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Remembering Mom - 2nd Friday Art Show & Reception. ROX Art Gallery, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 5:30-8 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

Discover the Roots of American Music. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 2-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Dom Dolla. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 5-10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

*Turnpike Troubadours. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, May 10

Just for fun

Horseshoe’s Spring Market. Regis University, 3333 Regis Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Mothers Day and Mother Earth Event. Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

*Sloan’s Lake Spring BAZAAR. 1611 N. Raleigh St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Vinyl Vibes: Comics. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

*AA.NH/PI Game Day - Special Edition Families Game. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Springtime Art Splash: A Family Sit and Paint. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Mel Vaisakhi Da. Douglas County Fairgrounds, 5000 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock. 3-8 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Sewing Basics w/ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. For ages 8 and older.

2nd Saturday - Mother’s Day Celebration. CSU Spur, 4777 National Western Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

The Learning Lab: Under the Sea. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Families Create: Mothers Day Card Making/Tarjetas para el Día de la Madre. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

The Buzzing Butterfly presented by Puppet Tales. Southglenn Library, 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial. 2-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required. Ideal for ages 5-8.

Comedy and theater

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 10:30 a.m. $50.

Sam Morril. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Tammy Pescatelli. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $26-$31.

Nicole Byer. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. Jeff Co Library - Standley Lake, 8485 Kipling St., Arvada. Noon. Free.

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. 801 Curtis St. 4 p.m. $5.90.

Denver Fashion Week Opening Day: Sustainable Spring ‘25. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 7 p.m. (doors close at 8 p.m, show starts at 9:30 p.m.). Starting at $49.87.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Mother’s Day Brunch. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120.

Chubby Unicorn Cantina Grand Opening. Chubby Unicorn Cantina, 4180 Wynkoop St., Suite 120. Starting at 6 p.m. No cover.

Springtime Dinner Party. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120.

Music and nightlife

*Dom Dolla. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 4-10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Kaleo. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

*Firehouse 5k. Station 26 Brewing, 7045 38th Ave. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (5k), $64.93 (5k and t-shirt).

*Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Quakes. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, May 11

Just for fun

WeatherTech Cars, Tacos & Doggos. 8741 Destination Way, Broomfield. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Mother’s Day Stroll, Paint and Plant. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. is the stroll). Free (children 2 and under), $18-20 (kids), $30-$35 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Kevin Shea. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. 801 Curtis St. 4 p.m. $5.90.

Denver Fashion Week: Swimsuit & Resort Wear Spring ‘25. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 4 p.m. (doors close at 5 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.). Starting at $40.25.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Date Night: Garden to Table. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $240 (for two people).

Music and nightlife

*Opiuo and The Opulent Orchestra. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

The Menzingers. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7:30 p.m. Starting at $51.50.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Mama’s Fun Run. Fleet Feet Cherry Creek, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Suite 112. 8-10 a.m. Free (participantes 12 and under), $28.52 (participants 13 and older).

*Mother’s Day Run Colorado. The Great Lawn Park, 520 Great Lawn Drive. Starting at 9:30 a.m. $15 (1 mile, kids ages 3-12), $20 (1 mile, adult), $25 (5k or 10k, kids ages 3-17), $45 (5k, adult), $50 (10k, adult).

*Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ABC. 1:30 p.m. Prices vary.