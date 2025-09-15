Denver has the state’s first two-star Michelin restaurant

The Michelin Guide awarded stars to three new restaurants: Kizaki, Margot and Mezcaleria Alma.

A course at The Wolf's Tailor, now a two-star Michelin restaurant.

Updated at 11:12 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

The 2025 Michelin Guide has been released, with three new restaurants being inducted into the ranks of Colorado’s most prestigious restaurants, and one restaurant earning a second star.

This year’s Michelin Guide features a total of nine restaurants with Michelin stars, regarded as the highest honor in the food industry.

In addition, the guide highlights restaurants with the “Bib Gourmand” designation, where customers can get high-quality meals for a relatively low price.

One restaurant stood out among the others. The Wolf’s Tailor in Denver earned two Michelin Stars — the first Colorado restaurant to do so.

A course at Margot. Courtesy of Jeff Fierberg

Here’s a list of starred restaurants:

New additions:

Kizaki, Japanese cuisine (1551 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210)

Margot, contemporary cuisine (1551 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210)

Mezcaleria Alma, Mexican cuisine (2550 15th St., Denver, CO, 80211)



Maintaining their status:

Alma Fonda Fina, Mexican cuisine (2556 15th St., Denver, CO, 80211)

Beckon, contemporary cuisine (2843 Larimer St, Denver, CO, 80205)

Bosq, contemporary cuisine (312 S. Mill St., Aspen, CO, 81611)

Brutø, Mexican cuisine (1801 Blake St., Denver, CO, 80202)

Frasca Food and Wine, contemporary cuisine (1738 Pearl St., Boulder, CO, 80302)

Gaining a star:

The Wolf's Tailor, contemporary cuisine (4058 Tejon St., Denver, CO, 80211)

Restaurants can receive one, two or three stars, depending on how Michelin inspectors judge the quality of cooking and ingredients.

A course at Kizaki, one of Denver's newest Michelin-honored restaurants. Courtesy of Casey Wilson

And here’s a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants:

Ash’Kara, Israeli cuisine (2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver, CO, 80211)

Basta, contemporary cuisine (3601 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO, 80303)

Cozobi Fonda Fina, Mexican cuisine (909 Walnut St., Ste. 100, Boulder, CO, 80302)

The Ginger Pig, Chinese cuisine (4262 Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO, 80211)

Glo Noodle House, ramen (4450 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO, 80212)

Hop Alley, Chinese cuisine (3500 Larimer St., Denver, CO, 80205)

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Mexican cuisine (2233 Larimer St., Denver, CO, 80205)

MAKfam, Chinese cuisine (39 W. 1st Ave., Denver, CO, 80223)

Mister Oso, Latin American cuisine (3163 Larimer St., Denver. CO, 80205)

Tavernetta, Italian cuisine (1889 16th St. Mall, Denver, CO, 80202)

Alma Fonda Fina Chef Johnny Curiel in his Highland restaurant. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

One Denver restaurateur has dominated this year’s Michelin Guide.

Chef Johnny Curiel has opened four Mexican restaurants in the Denver metro. All four of them are in this year’s Michelin Guide in one way or another.

His two Highland restaurants, Alma Fonda Fina and Mezcaleria Alma, have a single Michelin Star each. Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder is on this year’s Bib Gourmand list.

And Alteño in Cherry Creek, which pays homage to Curiel’s roots and the traditions of the Jaliscan Highlands, is on the guide’s recommendation list, which is for restaurants that haven’t quite hit the standards for stars or the Bib Gourmand.

Last year, when he won his first Michelin star for Alma Fonda Fina, Curiel said reservation wait times doubled and applications for jobs at the restaurant skyrocketed.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include that Alma Fonda Fina also retained their Michelin star.