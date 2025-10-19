You can honor a loved one on Denver’s downtown clocktower. Here’s how

The Art District on Santa Fe is creating an enormous ofrenda for Dia de los Muertos.

Denverite is partnering with the Art District on Santa Fe for their annual observance of Dia de los Muertos — the Day of the Dead — and we're inviting you to join us in honoring loved ones who have died.

On Nov. 1, the art district will project photos of friends and family you wish to honor on the Daniels and Fisher clocktower downtow. It's a partnership with Night Lights Denver. We're helping them spread the word, and we're planning to feature the stories of some of those people here on Denverite.

We''ll take 're also planning to take portraits of folks who submit nominations for the clocktower, sharing the love that underpins this enormous community ofrenda.

Submissions are now open! In your nomination, be sure to include a bit about the person you've chosen to honor and let us know if you'd like us to feature their story.

Separately, the art district will hold its annual Dia de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 11, for First Friday, which will culminate with a community procession through La Alma/Lincoln Park. The community photo collection will also be projected over Santa Fe Drive during the festivities.

We'll be tabling at that event, too — come by and say hello!