Aldi is coming to Denver, with plans to open 50 grocery stores in Colorado

Aurora will get a new distribution center by 2029.

Updated at 11:54 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

The low-price grocery giant Aldi, which some Coloradans have been clamoring for in recent years, has announced a five-year plan to expand into the state.

In the next five years, the grocer plans to open new stores in Colorado, including 50 in the Denver and Colorado Springs metro areas. It's part of a $9 billion national expansion that includes plans for 180 stores. The specific locations have not been announced yet.

The company plans to operate 3,200 grocery stores across the country by 2028.

Aldi boasts offering the lowest prices of any national grocer and being the fastest-growing grocery chain in the country. The news comes after years of increasing grocery prices.

"One in three U.S. households shopped at Aldi this past year, and in 2026 we're focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," said Atty McGrath, Aldi’s CEO, in a statement. "That means bringing Aldi to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products our shoppers love."

Ultimately, the company plans to bring 50 stores to Colorado and open a new distribution center in Aurora in 2029.

The company will also be opening distribution centers in Baldwin, Fla., in 2027 and Goodyear, Ariz., in 2028.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct when Aldi plans to enter the Colorado market.