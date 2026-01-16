Denver news

Parks and Rec slashed cable at Denver rec centers. Does anyone care?

The cuts were part of citywide budget-saving efforts.
Kyle Harris
The Carla Madison Rec Center on East Colfax Avenue. Oct. 21, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Televisions went dark at Denver rec centers on Jan. 1. 

The amount Parks and Recreation saved by cutting cable services: $35,000. 

The citywide cost-saving effort was a small part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s slashing of the 2026 budget that involved laying off workers, eliminating vacant jobs and cutting programming. 

So far, though the televisions remain dark, there is no massive uproar of disgruntled, sweat-stained fitness buffs. 

A laminated piece of paper is posted to a white wall. The paper is titled &quot;Notice: Cable Television Update&quot; and describes the city's decision to cut cable at rec centers as of Jan. 1, 2026.
A notice about the cable cut at the Montclair Recreation Center.
Chuck Murphy/CPR News

“We have not had complaints,” wrote Parks and Rec spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa, in a statement. 

Denverite tested that theory by interviewing a few people before their workouts at Carla Madison Recreation Center. 

The answers were consistent variations on: “WHO CARES!?!”

James Chohrach has been working out at Carla Madison for half a decade. 

“I could really care less,” he said. “I’ve never used cable TV. I don’t like to watch TV when I work out.” 

So what does he do other than huff and puff? 

“For me, it’s all about music and kind of getting that vibe and rhythm going to pump me through my workout,” he said.

Chohrach is no fan of cable TV.

“If it’s a waste of money for the city, let’s save some money,” he said. 

Sarah Voight, who has been working out at Carla Madison for the past year, agreed. 

“If I’m watching shows or anything at the gym, it’s usually on my phone anyway, so it doesn’t really make a difference to me,” she said. 

The screens may not be dark for long. Someday soon, you might be able to watch Denver City Council meet while doing your squats – even the committees. 

“We are still working out different options, but I think Channel 8 will definitely be on the TVs at some point,” Figueroa said. 

If so, gymgoers can expect both a physical and a civic workout. 

Do you care that the cable is gone? We’d love to hear your thoughts at [email protected]

