Disability rights group drops lawsuit over RTD cost increases

Brian Grewe, executive director of Atlantis Community, speaks during an RTD board meeting, asking the district not to charge more for its popular Access-On-Demand program. Sept. 30, 2025.

A well-known disability rights group dropped its lawsuit against the Regional Transportation District last week.

Atlantis ADAPT sued last month to stop RTD from raising costs for Access-on-Demand, a popular on-demand paratransit program. But a judge ruled against the nonprofit in the lawsuit’s early stages, casting doubt on whether it would succeed.

Access-on-Demand allows people to hail rides from cab companies and ride-share platforms like Uber. The lawsuit claimed that the changes, including implementing a new base fare of $4.50, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, and that riders with disabilities are being singled out by RTD.

“Access-on-Demand is a lifeline for Coloradans with disabilities … It offers flexible, consistent access to workplaces, grocery stores, doctors’ offices, restaurants, and more — allowing Coloradans with disabilities to access and enjoy public space on the same terms as Coloradans without disabilities,” the complaint stated.

RTD’s Board of Directors approved the cost increase in October, with supporters saying it was a way to address the growing costs of the popular program.

“As a steward of public funds, RTD remains committed to making fiscally responsible decisions that optimize service availability and the customer experience for all who utilize its bus, rail, and paratransit services,” CEO Debra Johnson said in an earlier statement, which RTD released again Tuesday.

The changes took effect Jan. 1 after District Judge S. Kato Crews declined to issue a temporary restraining order. In the order issued last month, Crews wrote that the plaintiffs had “not met their burden to prove a substantial likelihood of success on the merits.”

On Friday, attorneys for Atlantis ADAPT filed a voluntary notice of dismissal, noting that each party had agreed to pay for its own fees and costs. The case was terminated the same day, according to court records.

RTD now covers only $20 of each ride’s cost, down from a maximum of $25. RTD also introduced a base fare of $4.50 per ride, or $2.25 for those who qualify for RTD’s income-based discount program. The final approved proposal also included a limit of 60 rides per month and reduced the service’s availability by a couple of hours per day.

Neither RTD nor the plaintiffs’ attorneys immediately responded to a request for comment.

Stephanie Wolf contributed to this article.