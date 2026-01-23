Denver Zoo’s tapirs died from ‘misdosing’ of copper supplements

The zoo was using copper as a supplement for its pair of tapirs.

Rinny, at left, is one of two tapirs that died at the Denver Zoo.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s two Malayan tapirs, JonHi and Rinny, died of an “accidental misdosing” of copper supplements, zoo officials announced.

The zoo said the two tapirs needed to take copper supplements after low levels were observed in the pair. Copper is “essential to the overall health of the species” the zoo said in an Instagram post.

However, the tapirs were given an incorrect dosage, which led to their deaths, an internal review found.

In response, the zoo said it has reviewed the use of dietary supplements, among other changes.

“We immediately took corrective actions, including a comprehensive review of dietary supplements with the potential to cause harm, and we expect additional process improvements as our broader internal review continues,” the zoo said. “This unfortunate accident was isolated to JonHi and Rinny, with no risk to other animals, staff, volunteers, or guests.”

The zoo announced last week that 16-year-old JohHi and 18-year-old Rinny had died within “a relatively short period of time.” Malayan tapirs are endangered and can live up to 30 years, according to DZCA.