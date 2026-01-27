Weekend maintenance to disrupt RTD rail service at Union Station

Bus shuttles will replace service on the A, B, G and N lines.

Four Regional Transportation District rail lines will have service suspended at Union Station on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to federally mandated maintenance.

The A, B, G and N lines will stop short of the main hub all weekend. Instead, bus shuttles will replace the last legs of each line.

Service will stop at the following stations:

A Line: 38th and Blake

B and G lines: 41st and Fox

N Line: 48th and Brighton

Bus shuttles will pick up and drop off passengers near the affected stations.

Union Station will reopen for rail service on Monday, Feb. 2.