Denver news

Weekend maintenance to disrupt RTD rail service at Union Station

Bus shuttles will replace service on the A, B, G and N lines. 
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
RTD's 38th and Blake Street Station, March 5, 2020.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Four Regional Transportation District rail lines will have service suspended at Union Station on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to federally mandated maintenance. 

The A, B, G and N lines will stop short of the main hub all weekend. Instead, bus shuttles will replace the last legs of each line. 

Service will stop at the following stations: 

  • A Line: 38th and Blake
  • B and G lines: 41st and Fox
  • N Line: 48th and Brighton

Bus shuttles will pick up and drop off passengers near the affected stations.

Union Station will reopen for rail service on Monday, Feb. 2. 

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

Recent Stories

View more posts