Weekend maintenance to disrupt RTD rail service at Union Station

Four Regional Transportation District rail lines will have service suspended at Union Station on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to federally mandated maintenance.
The A, B, G and N lines will stop short of the main hub all weekend. Instead, bus shuttles will replace the last legs of each line.
Service will stop at the following stations:
- A Line: 38th and Blake
- B and G lines: 41st and Fox
- N Line: 48th and Brighton
Bus shuttles will pick up and drop off passengers near the affected stations.
Union Station will reopen for rail service on Monday, Feb. 2.