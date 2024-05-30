Denver news

Denver, you just got pelted by a massive hail storm

This hail was ready for tee time.
Hail from Denverite reporter Kyle Harris’ front yard that was way smaller than hail reported in other parts of the Denver area, May 30, 2024.
Kyle Harris/Denverite

Denver sounded like a shooting range on Thursday night as one of the largest hail storms in recent years pelted the city.

The National Weather Service reported golf ball-sized hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour.

Residents reported broken shingles, busted sidings and dented cars as hail slammed into neighborhoods. Pets and people unfortunate enough to be wandering around took a beating.

Sirens wailed. Thunder crashed. Electricity went in and out.

Some hail damage at Denverite reporter Rebecca Tauber's apartment.
Rebecca Tauber/Denverite

How did it affect you? Send us your pictures to [email protected]

