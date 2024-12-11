The Outside Festival will return to Civic Center Park in 2025

The festival — May 31 and June 1, 2025 — will feature performances from Khruangbin, Sylvan Esso, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee and more.

The family-friendly, star-studded Outside Festival is returning to Civic Center Park in summer 2025.

The two-day event — running May 31 and June 1, 2025 — is a party for the Outside Summit, an outdoor industry conference with more than 500 attendees.

Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Sylvan Esso, Trampled by Turtles, Neal Francis, Waxahatchee, Husbands, Hazlett and many others will perform.

Athletes will participate in panels and signings as guests enjoy climbing installations, yoga, gear demos and more.

The inaugural festival had more than 18,000 people attend and brought $16 million into the city’s economy.

“Last year’s festival was a resounding success and we’re thrilled to once again spotlight Denver’s vibrant community and culture as one of the nation’s best cities to work, play, live, and visit,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, in a statement.

This year, organizers are expecting 25,000 attendees and will expand offerings to Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, the Denver Art Museum and the redesigned Central Denver Public Library.

“Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy accounts for $66 billion annually, and is a core part of what makes our city and state so successful and vibrant," said Conor Hall, director of the outdoor industry for the State of Colorado, in a statement. "Bringing this event back to Colorado cements our place as a leader in this industry, and we’re thrilled to see everyone this spring.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Full weekend passes cost $99. VIP tickets will go for $150 on a single day and $275 for the weekend. Children 12 and under go for free.

Tickets and more information are available at the Outside Festival website.