Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 11-13

Things to do in Denver

Butterflies flutter by inside the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, April 6, 2017.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Whether you’re looking for outdoor live music or ways to stay cool inside this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Crosscurrents, a music festival along the South Platte River in Denver, and a Mystic Mermaids Under the Sea Breakfast at the Downtown Aquarium both take place on Saturday.

The Butterfly Pavilion is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an Insectival Bug Bash and the Denver Tattoo Arts Festival is in town at the Colorado Convention Center.

If you want to get out of the Mile High City, Keystone is hosting its Wine & Jazz Festival and Winter Park is putting on a summer TheBigWonderful event.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday-Sunday: *Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival. River Run Village, 164 Ida Belle Dr., Keystone. 4-6 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday) and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sunday). Free-$176.55.

Saturday: *TheBigWonderful at Winter Park: Summer Edition. Base & Village at Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park. Noon-6 p.m. $40 (includes unlimited sampling from 2-6 p.m.).

Saturday: SoulFULL Series Community Dinner. Red Rocks Barn, 2700 Robinson St., Colorado Springs. 6 p.m. $99 (includes five-course BBQ meal and live music).

Saturday and Sunday: *Summerfest in Old Colorado City. Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs. 3-8:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Friday, July 11

Just for fun

Denver Tattoo Arts Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 2-11 p.m. Free (children ages 11 and under), $23 (per day), $45 (three-day pass).

The Amazing Acro-Cats. The Bug Theater, 6354 Navajo St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Wheel Class - Clay Pottery Throwing For Two. Parker Art School, 10490 Dransfeldt Road, Suite 103, Parker. 7-9 p.m. $199 (for two people). Advanced registration required.

Kids and family

*Outdoor Storytime in Commons Park. Arapahoe County Libraries at Commons Park, 200 E. Commons Ave., Centennial. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Skate with Stitch. Skate City, 5801 S. Lowell Way, Littleton. 10 a.m.-noon. $8.

MakerCamp: Digital Patches. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 8-17.

Little University: Bubble Party. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Nate Jackson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $40-$55.

Dave Smith. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Colorado Black Arts Festival. West side of City Park, 1700 City Park Esplanade. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.

The Great Wait. Understudy, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Cosmic Crawl. Starting at Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Stoney’s Turns 15 - Friday Party. Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Bastille Day 2025. 571 Galapago St. 6-10 p.m. Free (guests 17 and under), $10 (Alliance Française Denver), $15 (non-members).

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Alley Soundscapes: Chris Elliot. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*KUVO's 40th Anniversary. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

Just for fun

Celebrate 50 years of Hampden Branch. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free.

Ford-Warren’s 50-Year Flashback Celebration. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Denver Tattoo Arts Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free (children ages 11 and under), $23 (per day), $45 (three-day pass).

The LoBo Block Party. The Goldfinch, 1842 S. Broadway, Suite 103. Noon-6 p.m. $10.38.

*Hanging’ N Slangin’ 16th Street Takeover. 16th Street, 1600 California St. 1-7 p.m. No cover.

The Amazing Acro-Cats. The Bug Theater, 6354 Navajo St. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

*Crosscurrents. Confluence Park, 2250 15th St. 2-10 p.m. Free.

Cosmic Cowboy. Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St., Suite 160. 3-11:30 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Starting at $64.

Disney Trivia. Max Taps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Mystic Mermaids Under the Sea Breakfast. Downtown Denver Aquarium, 700 Water St. 9 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $21.95 (ages 3-10), $31.11 (adults). All ages.

*The Big Broomfield Play Date. Broomfield Depot Museum, 2201 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

The Learning Lab: Making Music with Water featuring Wes Watkins. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Full STEAM Ahead: Science, Engineering & Technology. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St. 10-11:30 a.m. (drop in). Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Butterfly Pavilion’s Insectival: 30th Anniversary Bug Bash. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (ages 1 and under), $4-$5 (members and SNAP kids, seniors and adults), $18.45 (visitors ages 2-12), $20.45 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members, Westminster residents), $22.45 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Select Your Own Story. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 4-5 p.m. $6-$14. All ages.

Nate Jackson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. $40-$55.

Dave Smith. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$45.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Colorado Black Arts Festival. West side of City Park, 1700 City Park Esplanade. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

The Great Wait. Understudy, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Rose & Thorn Grand Opening. Rose & Thorn, 1740 36th St. 10 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Stoney’s Turns 15 - Saturday Party & Shrimp Boil. Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St. 4-11 p.m. $28.52.

Next Door Bakes by H Pop Up. Curate Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd., Suite 150, Centennial. 1:30-3:30 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Lost Creek String Band. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 1-2 p.m. Free.

*Esmè Patterson & GRD Showcase. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Alley Soundscapes: Rebecca Hartt. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Karaoke & Arcade Party. Secret Level, 5711 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 8 p.m.-midnight.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

*Rescue Puppy Yoga. Sky Rink Roller Rink at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. 8:30-9:30 a.m. $10.61.

Sun Salutations & Sips. My Neighbor Felix Centennial, 7209 S. Clinton St., Centennial. 9-10 a.m. $16.82.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

Bikes Together Bike Repair Clinic. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

*Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, July 13

Just for fun

Denver Tattoo Arts Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free (children ages 11 and under), $23 (per day), $45 (three-day pass).

Improper City Summer Market. Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $64.

The Amazing Acro-Cats. The Bug Theater, 6354 Navajo St. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

*French Fashion Show. Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North, 105 Fillmore St. 4:30-6 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Steve Vanderploeg. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

Sensory-Friendly Morning. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Advanced registration required. All ages.

Butterfly Pavilion’s Insectival: 30th Anniversary Bug Bash. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (ages 1 and under), $4-$5 (members and SNAP kids, seniors and adults), $18.45 (visitors ages 2-12), $20.45 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members, Westminster residents), $22.45 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$45.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Colorado Black Arts Festival. West side of City Park, 1700 City Park Esplanade. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.

The Great Wait. Understudy, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Lyle Lovett and His Large Band. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 11:40 a.m.