Councilmember’s husband will run for her seat

Scott Gilmore served as deputy parks director before being laid off under Mayor Mike Johnston.

FILE - Scott Gilmore, then-deputy executive director for Denver Parks and Recreation, addresses Denver City Council, Aug. 7, 2018. Gilmore was one of the nearly 200 city workers laid off during 2025's major budget deficit.

Third-term Denver City Councilmember Stacie Gilmore’s husband, Scott Gilmore, has announced he is running for her District 11 seat representing northeast Denver.

Gilmore (the candidate) has had a long career, first as the founder of a statewide youth fishing program and then as a mayoral appointee and then deputy executive director at Denver Parks and Recreation.

The city laid him off from his post over the summer, triggering a flurry of criticism from both of the Gilmores against the leadership of both the mayor and his appointed director of Denver Parks and Recreation, Jolon Clark.

The couple have published critical social media videos and authored many letters and open record requests, while Councilmember Gilmore has voted against multiple mayoral priorities.

When he served with Parks and Recreation, candidate Gilmore would bluntly answer questions and rarely refuse a phone call, even when the parks department was under fire.

He’s entering the race to fight for transportation, safety and housing; better lighting in neighborhoods; and high-quality parks and recreation opportunities, he explained in a statement.

“We should not be building bike lanes and sidewalks that lead nowhere just to count the miles,” he wrote in a statement. “We need reliable transportation options that support climate resiliency.”

Gilmore was not available for immediate comment.

Khadija Haynes, Kayla GreatHouse, Brande Micheau, Allen Webb II and Ayah Maldonado also have filed to run for the District 11 seat.

The election is in April 2027.