Red Rocks reschedules Bright Eyes concert over the big ol’ snowstorm

There’s a 100% chance of snow on May 6, according to the National Weather Service.

Updated at 7:03 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Red Rocks will reschedule the May 6 Bright Eyes concert to May 12.

The reason? Bad weather.

"We are beyond bummed," Bright Eyes posted to social media.

The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for Tuesday and Wednesday that includes a rare 100% chance of precipitation. That means lots of rain and snow.

Red Rocks has a long history of throwing concerts, regardless of the weather. Then, in June 2023, hail pounded a Louis Tomlinson show, causing mayhem — and a citywide reconsideration of when it makes sense to pull the plug.

Now, the venue, which has long prided itself on snowy shows, is postponing concerts days in advance — a move that has already frustrated some concertgoers, especially those traveling from out of state.

“I was flying out for this show tomorrow. Bummer,” Candace Marie posted on X.

“Love reading this while sitting at the airport about to board my flight to Denver,” Mindi Denson replied on Facebook to the reschedule notice.

“Literally just put my bags down at my Airbnb for this…” Tyler Salyers wrote.

Others were grateful for the tough call.

“THANK YOU for taking this major storm into consideration a couple of days beforehand, as opposed to risking all of us driving in a foot of snow to see you on Wednesday,” Ally Hilgefort wrote. “It is not a logistically easy decision or situation for anyone but truly thank you”

Tickets purchased for this week’s show will be honored at the new date.

Fans can get refunds at the point of purchase, Bright Eyes posted to Facebook.

Editor's note: This article was updated with comment from Bright Eyes and information about refunds.