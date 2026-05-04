Denver’s government is literally cleaning house before a big DNC visit

Denver is one of five cities in the running to host the Democratic National Convention in 2028.

Throw out the apple cores. Toss away the loaded gum wrappers. Make those desk surfaces shine.

Denver is pitching itself as an ideal spot for the 2028 Democratic National Convention, where the party will select its next presidential nominee. Meanwhile, officials are cleaning house ahead of the site-selection scouts’ visit this week.

You might think that’s metaphorical, but it’s literal.

“I have it on good authority that we’re supposed to keep the City and County Building clean,” said City Council President Amanda Sandoval at a Monday committee meeting.

She learned the city had raised its city hall cleanliness standards when her staffers were tidying up her office on Friday and learned they could not put anything in the hallway because of this week’s DNC site-selection visit.

The site-selection committee will visit City Hall on Tuesday and leave Denver on Thursday, May 7.

Councilmember Chris Hinds told Denverite he’s optimistic the DNC will pick the Mile High City.

Among the five finalists, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, he said, Denver has some of the most accessible accommodations and venues.

The city last held the DNC in 2008, when Barack Obama received the nomination.

Mayor Mike Johnston’s spokesperson Jon Ewing said the city has prepared “three days of fun” for the site selection committee.

Their visit has some tragic timing. It follows a month with 10 homicides, as Johnston and Denver police try to halt a spike in gun deaths that have followed last year’s celebrated drop.