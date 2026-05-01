Here’s who can get Denver property tax discounts

Last year, 3,336 Denverites took advantage of the program.

Gripes about property taxes are a perennial complaint in Denver. But for those who qualify, the city has a relief program for people who felt they paid too much in 2025.

No, Denver won’t forgive all of your taxes. But it will provide partial refunds of property taxes paid or the equivalent in rent for certain people.

Last year, the program helped 3,336 Denverites. This year, the city hopes the program will help even more.

Applications opened May 1 and run through April 30, 2027. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply early.

Eligible renters and homeowners can get up to $1,000 or $1,800 respectively.

Who’s eligible?

There are separate rules for homeowners and renters.

Homeowners must:

be 62 or older; disabled; have a dependent child; or be a surviving spouse who never remarried

make less than 80% of the area median income, or $72,950 for a one-person household.

Renters must:

be 62 or older, or disabled

have paid rent through 2025

make less than 30% of the area median income, or $29,450 for a one-person household.

For Denverites seeking more information, the city will host events.