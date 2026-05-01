Denver news

Here’s who can get Denver property tax discounts

Last year, 3,336 Denverites took advantage of the program.
Kyle Harris
1 min. read
Housing in Denver's La Alma/Lincoln Park neighborhood. July 2, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Gripes about property taxes are a perennial complaint in Denver. But for those who qualify, the city has a relief program for people who felt they paid too much in 2025. 

No, Denver won’t forgive all of your taxes. But it will provide partial refunds of property taxes paid or the equivalent in rent for certain people. 

Last year, the program helped 3,336 Denverites. This year, the city hopes the program will help even more.

Applications opened May 1 and run through April 30, 2027. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply early. 

Eligible renters and homeowners can get up to $1,000 or $1,800 respectively.

Who’s eligible? 

There are separate rules for homeowners and renters. 

Homeowners must:

  • be 62 or older; disabled; have a dependent child; or be a surviving spouse who never remarried
  • make less than 80% of the area median income, or $72,950 for a one-person household. 

Renters must:

  • be 62 or older, or disabled
  • have paid rent through 2025
  • make less than 30% of the area median income, or $29,450 for a one-person household. 

For Denverites seeking more information, the city will host events

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

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