Denver culture

Here’s the 2026 movie lineup for Film on the Rocks

Bluesy vampires, neo-dinosaurs and a wannabe beauty queen will grace the big Red Rocks screen.
Kyle Harris
1 min. read
People watch the sun rise over the Front Range from Red Rocks' upper parking area. July 27, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver Film and Denver Arts and Venues have announced the 2026 Film on the Rocks movies and opening performers.

The season starts at Red Rocks on June 8 with “The Princess Bride” and wraps Aug. 10 with “Jurassic Park.” 

Denver Film and the Sundance Film Festival will co-present “Little Miss Sunshine” on July 13 with a performance by DeVotchKa, who composed and performed much of the movie’s music. Wheelchair Sports Camp will also perform.

Other films include “Sinners” and “Bridesmaids.”

Denver comedian Janae Burris will emcee all the events.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., bands take the stage at 7 p.m. and movies start at 8:30 p.m. (Except for "Sinners," which starts a little earlier at 8 p.m.) Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP.

2026 Film on the Rocks schedule

“The Princess Bride” 

Music by School of Rock students

June 8, 8:30 p.m.

“Sinners” 

Music by The Reminders

June 22, 8 p.m.

“Little Miss Sunshine”

Music by Wheelchair Sports Camp and DeVotchKa

July 13, 8:30 p.m.

“Bridesmaids”

Music by May Be Fern

Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m.

“Jurassic Park”

Presentation by Tyler Lyson, paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer

Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

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