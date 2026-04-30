Here’s the 2026 movie lineup for Film on the Rocks

Bluesy vampires, neo-dinosaurs and a wannabe beauty queen will grace the big Red Rocks screen.

People watch the sun rise over the Front Range from Red Rocks' upper parking area. July 27, 2024.

Denver Film and Denver Arts and Venues have announced the 2026 Film on the Rocks movies and opening performers.

The season starts at Red Rocks on June 8 with “The Princess Bride” and wraps Aug. 10 with “Jurassic Park.”

Denver Film and the Sundance Film Festival will co-present “Little Miss Sunshine” on July 13 with a performance by DeVotchKa, who composed and performed much of the movie’s music. Wheelchair Sports Camp will also perform.

Other films include “Sinners” and “Bridesmaids.”

Denver comedian Janae Burris will emcee all the events.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., bands take the stage at 7 p.m. and movies start at 8:30 p.m. (Except for "Sinners," which starts a little earlier at 8 p.m.) Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP.

2026 Film on the Rocks schedule

“The Princess Bride”

Music by School of Rock students

June 8, 8:30 p.m.

“Sinners”

Music by The Reminders

June 22, 8 p.m.

“Little Miss Sunshine”

Music by Wheelchair Sports Camp and DeVotchKa

July 13, 8:30 p.m.

“Bridesmaids”

Music by May Be Fern

Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m.

“Jurassic Park”

Presentation by Tyler Lyson, paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer

Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m.