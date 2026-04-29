Denver neighborhoods

La Raza Park to reopen with new playground and basketball court

This park has been through a lot.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
Lowriders at La Raza Park during the most recent big Federal Boulevard cruise. Aug. 23, 2020.
Armando Geneyro for Denverite

La Raza Park in the Northside will reopen Friday, May 1, after a year of construction, featuring a brand new playground, basketball court and more.

The 2020s have been eventful for the Sunnyside park. In 2021, it was officially renamed La Raza Park to move away from Christopher Columbus, its controversial original namesake. And then, in 2023, it was designated as Denver’s third historical cultural district to protect its history of activism, art, summer solstice celebrations and community.

The historic designation protected its Kiosko — the raised pyramid-shaped pavilion known for its inward-facing art and the "La Raza Unida" sculpture. 

Artist Emanuel Martinez's new sculpture, “La Raza Unida,” a tribute to La Raza Park and the city's Chicano activists. Sunnyside, June 20, 2021.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

One thing that wasn’t preserved: the simple yet outdated play structure. The recent improvements focused on rebuilding the playground to fit the history-forward aesthetic of the rest of the park.  

Gone is the cookie-cutter matte red, blue and yellow playground. In its place, is a new design is inspired by dragonflies, local Aztec dance group Grupo Tlaloc, and the sun and water. 

Additionally, the reopened park will feature an upgraded basketball court and picnic areas, ADA-compliant pathways, native landscaping, and a new irrigation system. The city spent about $2 million on the renovations, using money from previous bond measures and capital improvement funds. 

The park will officially reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 4:30 p.m. 

Diane Medina speaks as Northsiders celebrate La Raza Park's official renaming. Sunnyside, June 20, 2021.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
State Sen. Julie Gonzales, State Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and City Council Members Amanda Sandoval and Jamie Torres unveil La Raza Park's new sign, June 20, 2021.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

Recent Stories

View more posts