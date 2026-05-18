How to get an e-bike voucher on Tuesday

Voucher applications open on May 19 at 11 a.m.

E-bikes at the Montbello Organizing Committee's new Electric Bike Library in the Montbello Community Building's parking lot. May 23, 2024.

Denver residents will once again scramble to apply for the city’s e-bike rebates on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) estimates rebates could be available for anywhere from a few hours up to a few days.

That’s much longer than when the program launched on Earth Day in 2022, and rebates were gobbled up in a matter of minutes.

That may be because the vouchers are for a more limited audience this round. Once available to all residents, they’re now limited to people making less than 100% of the area median income. That’s $98,100 a year for a one-person household, $112,100 for a two-person household, or $126,100 for a three-person household.

The city also offers more vouchers per round now (though they’re worth less). Since the state rebate started in 2024, Denver lowered the rebate amount and expanded the number of vouchers offered. The office now gives out 600 at a time.

Since the program has started, 10,465 e-bike rebates have been redeemed. CASR estimates each bike has replaced an average of 23 miles of car trips per week.

Sue Baldwin, CASR’s sustainable mobility program manager, hesitantly described the e-bike rebate program as a “gateway drug” to the agency’s other rebate programs for eco-friendly tech like heat pumps, solar panels and EV chargers.

Here’s how the rebate works.

The Denver rebate tops out at $675 and can cover up to 80% of an e-bike’s price, not including sales tax.

The state of Colorado offers a $225 e-bike tax credit. Together, residents can have $900 off a bike.

There are a limited number of shops that participate in the rebate. Those are:

The city recommends preparing proof of residence and proof of income before vouchers drop.

When the rebate program goes live, head to the online portal. Sign in or create your account (you can do this ahead of time). Fill out your application and submit, including uploading those eligibility documents. You’ll find out if you successfully got a voucher within 14 days.

You can sign up for notifications about the e-bike programs here.

Adaptive e-bike program

The city also offers a rebate for adaptive e-bikes or tricycles for people who can’t use traditional ones.

Those include people who can demonstrate they use wheelchairs, walkers or crutches; rely on an oxygen tank; or have issues with balance while standing, walking or cycling.

There is no income cap for this program, though eligibility must be demonstrated.

There is also an enhanced adaptive e-bike rebate that allows people to have tailor-made e-bikes and e-trikes. These rebates are $1,175 and pay for more expensive bikes that can cost upwards of $4,000.

Those must be purchased at the following specialty stores:

Next steps

CASR will release more vouchers on July 7 and Sept. 8.

Over the next year, the agency will be drafting its next five-year plan.

Baldwin said there’s no reason to believe the e-bike program will be going away anytime soon.

The city also helps with upkeep: For people who already have bikes, the city launched a Fix a Flat program that provides a one-time credit for tire repairs on a city-funded e-bike at eligible shops.