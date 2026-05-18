How to get an e-bike voucher on Tuesday

Denver residents will once again scramble to apply for the city’s e-bike rebates on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) estimates rebates could be available for anywhere from a few hours up to a few days.
That’s much longer than when the program launched on Earth Day in 2022, and rebates were gobbled up in a matter of minutes.
That may be because the vouchers are for a more limited audience this round. Once available to all residents, they’re now limited to people making less than 100% of the area median income. That’s $98,100 a year for a one-person household, $112,100 for a two-person household, or $126,100 for a three-person household.
The city also offers more vouchers per round now (though they’re worth less). Since the state rebate started in 2024, Denver lowered the rebate amount and expanded the number of vouchers offered. The office now gives out 600 at a time.
Since the program has started, 10,465 e-bike rebates have been redeemed. CASR estimates each bike has replaced an average of 23 miles of car trips per week.
Sue Baldwin, CASR’s sustainable mobility program manager, hesitantly described the e-bike rebate program as a “gateway drug” to the agency’s other rebate programs for eco-friendly tech like heat pumps, solar panels and EV chargers.
Here’s how the rebate works.
The Denver rebate tops out at $675 and can cover up to 80% of an e-bike’s price, not including sales tax.
The state of Colorado offers a $225 e-bike tax credit. Together, residents can have $900 off a bike.
There are a limited number of shops that participate in the rebate. Those are:
- 303 Bike Shop, 6190 W. 38th Ave., #2, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
- Angletech Cycles, 1483 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 (Note: Angletech Cycles is only eligible to sell adaptive bikes through Denver's e-bike rebate program.)
- Any and All Bikes, 3444 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113 (Note: Any and All Bikes sells both adaptive and standard e-bikes.)
- Arvada E-Bikes, 5889 A Lamar St., Suite B, Arvada, CO 80003
- Bike Source, 2540 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
- Boost Ebikes, 1500 W. Littleton Blvd., #110-E, Littleton, CO 80120
- Campus Cycles 2102 S. Washington St., Denver, CO 80210
- Cripple Creek Backcountry Denver, 2807 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113
- Eazy E Bikez, 9373 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80215
- eBikes USA, 1205 W. Byers Place, Denver, CO 80223
- e-bike of Colorado, 544 Front St., Louisville, CO 80027 (Note: e-bike of Colorado is only eligible to sell adaptive bikes through Denver's e-bike rebate program.)
- Eforce Bikes, 3871 Tennyson St., Denver, CO 80212
- Epic Cycles, 5665 N. Beeler St., Suite 100, Denver, CO 80238
- Freedom Folding Bikes, 3119 28th St., Boulder, CO 80301
- Hardt Family Cyclery, 10255 E. 25th Ave., Unit A1, Aurora, CO 80010
- Kid’s Mobility Network, 7390 S. Fraser St., UNIT A, Centennial, CO 80112
- Mike's Bikes,1500 Wynkoop St., Suite 102, Denver, CO 80202
- Mike's Bikes, 821 N. Ash St., Denver, CO 80220
- Pedal, 2640 W. Belleview Ave., Suite 100, Littleton, CO 80123
- Pedego Denver, 929 Bannock St., Denver, 80204
- Rad Power Bikes, 3863 N. Steele St, Unit 1278, Denver, CO, 80205
- REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver, CO 80202
- Rhythm Cycles, 6409 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
- SloHi Bikes, 4434 W. 29th Ave, Denver, CO 80212
- Sportique Scooters, 160 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80209
- Trek Bicycle Denver Downtown, 1055 Auraria Parkway, Suite 101, Denver, CO 80204
- Wheat Ridge Cyclery, 7085 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 and 12402 C1B W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton, CO 80127
- Yawp Cyclery, 7390 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
The city recommends preparing proof of residence and proof of income before vouchers drop.
When the rebate program goes live, head to the online portal. Sign in or create your account (you can do this ahead of time). Fill out your application and submit, including uploading those eligibility documents. You’ll find out if you successfully got a voucher within 14 days.
You can sign up for notifications about the e-bike programs here.
Adaptive e-bike program
The city also offers a rebate for adaptive e-bikes or tricycles for people who can’t use traditional ones.
Those include people who can demonstrate they use wheelchairs, walkers or crutches; rely on an oxygen tank; or have issues with balance while standing, walking or cycling.
There is no income cap for this program, though eligibility must be demonstrated.
There is also an enhanced adaptive e-bike rebate that allows people to have tailor-made e-bikes and e-trikes. These rebates are $1,175 and pay for more expensive bikes that can cost upwards of $4,000.
Those must be purchased at the following specialty stores:
- Any and All Bikes, 3444 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113
- Angletech, 1483 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
- E-bike of Colorado, 544 Front St., Louisville, CO 80027
- Freedom Folding Bikes, 3119 28th St., Boulder, CO 80301
- Hardt Family Cyclery, 10255 E. 25th Ave., Unit 1A, Aurora, CO 80010
- Kid’s Mobility Network, 7390 S. Fraser St., UNIT A, Centennial, CO 80112
Next steps
CASR will release more vouchers on July 7 and Sept. 8.
Over the next year, the agency will be drafting its next five-year plan.
Baldwin said there’s no reason to believe the e-bike program will be going away anytime soon.
The city also helps with upkeep: For people who already have bikes, the city launched a Fix a Flat program that provides a one-time credit for tire repairs on a city-funded e-bike at eligible shops.