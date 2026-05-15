Canceled anti-vax singles mixer finds new home at the Grizzly Rose

The Grizzly Rose in Denver on May 15, 2026.

A canceled anti-vaccine singles mixer has found a new home at one of Denver’s largest country bars, Grizzly Rose.

The event was originally scheduled for Recess Beer Garden. But that venue said it had never agreed to host the event, and eventually canceled it after reported threats and harassment. The venue also said organizers with the anti-vax dating platform Unjected weren’t cooperative.

“They tried to cancel us,” Unjected wrote on social media. “So we collaborated with the largest country dance hall west of the Mississippi. The Freedom Mixer is on. @thegrizzlyrose said yes when everyone else said no — and we will never forget it.”

The event will be on Friday, May 29. The band Pecos & the Rooftops is playing, and the dance hall will be open to the general public – vaccinated or not.

Government authorities in Colorado and nationally never mandated vaccinations for the general population, but the Biden administration did order vaccinations for military members, some healthcare facilities and other employers. The city of Denver also ordered vaccinations for “high-risk” private and public workers. All of those mandates have been rescinded.

The drama is playing out as measles cases slowly rise in the state, and as the federal government takes a more skeptical stance on vaccines that have saved thousands of lives.