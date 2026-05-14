Unvaccinated Denver singles looking for new bar after Recess event canceled

Organizers of the mixer for unvaccinated singles say they’ll find a new location.

The Highland beer garden said it canceled the event after it faced verbal harassment and threats.

Unvaccinated romantic hopefuls with the anti-vaccine social-media dating platform Unjected are hunting for a new venue for their May 29 singles mixer in Denver.

The group had been planning its event at Recess Beer Garden. But after Recess said it faced verbal harassment and threats, the business canceled the event.

“Over the past 24 hours, we have seen increasingly hostile rhetoric surrounding this situation, including hateful language, online attacks, threats to our business and harassment directed at our staff who had no involvement in this,” Recess posted to Facebook.

The beer garden said it had no knowledge of the nature of the event prior to its booking.

“Due to escalating hostility and safety concerns surrounding this situation, and the lack of compliance from the event organizers, this advertised event will not take place at Recess Beer Gardens,” the business wrote. “The safety and well-being of our staff and guests will always come first.”

Meanwhile, the anti-vax singles, who claim unvaccinated people are “hotter,” are looking for a new venue.

“You can suppress the location,” the group posted to social media. “You cannot suppress the community.”

The group says it formed in response to COVID-19 vaccine policies. Government authorities in Colorado and nationally never mandated vaccinations for the general population, but the Biden administration did order vaccinations for military members, some healthcare facilities and other employers. The city of Denver also ordered vaccinations for “high-risk” private and public workers. All of those mandates have been rescinded.

The drama is playing out as measles cases slowly rise in the state, and as the federal government takes a more skeptical stance on vaccines that have saved thousands of lives.