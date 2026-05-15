Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 15-17

Watch out for Colfax Marathon traffic! (And good luck if you’re running!)

Things to do in Denver

The Balloon Man isn't running the Colfax Marathon, as far as we know.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It’s a great weekend to be active and get outside.

The Colfax Marathon kicks off Friday with a Health & Fitness Expo at Empower Field at Mile High, followed by races on Saturday and Sunday. (Read more about the marathon here.) The Colorado Rockies are also in town, and Denver Summit FC hosts Pride Night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Other happenings include art exhibit openings, Rōmyō events and pop-ups, markets and plant sales.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Friday, May 15

Just for fun

*Denver Arbor Day 2026. Rosamond Park, 8051 E. Quincy Ave. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

2026 Resiliency Fair. Alliance Center, 1536 Wynkoop St. 2-5 p.m. $10 (students), $25 (AIA members and AIA Colorado Allied members), $40 (non-members). Advance registration required.

Midnight Market + Pickleball. Moodswing Denver, 3625 E. 48th Ave. 8-11 p.m. $5-$18.

Kids and family

*Adventure Forest. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (guests under the age of 1, members), $18 (guests ages 1 and 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59). Climbers must be 5 years old or 44 inches.

Colfax Marathon Poster Making. Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place. 3-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

Create Together: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Mary Jane. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults).

All Hands on Deck: Life and Legacy of the USS Colorado Battleship and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Working the West. The Legacy, 4800 National Western Drive. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Driven to Abstraction. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

Make Yourself, At Home Opening Reception. PlatteForum at A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Beyond the Gate. Gravity Aerial Arts at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 2025 N. Washington St. 7-9 p.m. $25 (children ages 10 and under), $30 (students, veterans, teachers and seniors), $35 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Little Man Ice Cream Celebration. Little Man Ice Cream Central Park, 10175 E. 29th Dr. 2 p.m. to close. No cover.

Rite II: Transformation. Rōmyō, 1401 Larimer St. 5:30 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

Japanese Izakaya. Stir to Learn, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $128 (per person). Advance registration required.

Rōmyō Pop-Up #1. Mizuna, 225 E. Seventh Ave. 7:15 p.m. $95 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Soundtrack Roulette. Mighty Fine Productions, 5235 E. 38th Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Pay what you can ($35-$75 suggested).

American Football. Summit Denver, 1902 Blake St. 7 p.m. $60.

Sports and fitness

*Walk ‘N’ Roll. Aurora Center for Active Adults, 30 W. Del Mar Circle, Aurora. Starting at 9 a.m. Free.

Cigna Health & Fitness Expo. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 1-7 p.m. Free.

*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

*Yoga on Tap. Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 9:30-10:30 a.m. $28 (includes one beverage).

Saturday, May 16

Just for fun

*Master Gardener Plant Sale. CSU Denver Extension/Harvard Gulch Park, 888 E. Iliff Ave. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover, $8-$12 (for plants).

Convict Flee Market. Convict Coffee Co., 19519 E. Parker Square Drive, Parker. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Daiso Grand Opening. Southlands, 23901 E. Orchard Road, Unit E, Aurora. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Treat Yo Self Market. Creative Locale, 10085 W. 18th Ave., Lakewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Spring Market Boulder. Along Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Denver Plant Fest Spring ‘26. FRP Event Center, 9700 E. Easter Lane, Centennial. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $6 (general admission), $16 (VIP, early entry).

*Spring Bazaar. Reinke Brothers, 5663 S. Prince St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Colfax Marathon Poster Making. Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place. 3-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

Nostalgia Night. Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

*Adventure Forest. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (guests under the age of 1, members), $18 (guests ages 1 and 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59). Climbers must be 5 years old or 44 inches.

Marnie and the Floating Thoughts Launch Party. Arrowhead Acres, 10655 Arrowhead Lane, Parker. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Advance registration recommended. All ages.

Spring Nature Lab. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Create Together: Clay Flower Molds. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and older, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Reading Dragons Party. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-18.

Families Learn & Explore: National Mushroom Hunting Day. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

The Muppet Movie. Aurora Fox Art Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2-4 p.m. $5.

Mary Jane. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Christina P. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $40-$50.

TaskMaestro. What If Theatre, 9060 W. Sixth Ave., Lakewood. 7-8 p.m. $10-$16.

Rotating Tap Comedy. SomePlace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Beyond the Gate. Gravity Aerial Arts at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 2025 N. Washington St. 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. $25 (children ages 10 and under), $30 (students, veterans, teachers and seniors), $35 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 9-11 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Longmont Farmers Market. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Southlands Farmers Market. Southlands, 23975 E. Town Square Ave., Aurora. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Boulder Farmers Market. Along 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard in Boulder. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Southwest Plaza Farmers Market. Southwest Plaza’s southeast parking lot, 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Harvey Park Farmers Market. Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, 2250 S. Quitman Way. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. (Read more about Southwest Denver’s new farmers market here.)

*Louisville Farmers Market. Along Front Street in downtown Louisville. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. Wellshire Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street, next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Patio Partio. Downtown Englewood along South Broadway. Starting at 9 a.m. No cover.

Cask Thief. Stranahan’s, 200 S. Kalamath St. Noon-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-10 p.m. $75.

BoulderBoulder Kickoff Party: Jurassic Jamboree. Avery Brewing Co., 4910 Nautilus Ct. N., Boulder. Noon-4 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Little Man Ice Cream Celebration. Little Man Ice Cream Congress Park, 3506 12th Ave. Noon to close. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

R&B Fest. The Church Nighclub, 1160 Lincoln St. Starting at 4 p.m. $30-$35.

*Lightcode by LSDream. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Danceportation: Bass Invasion 002. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 10:30 p.m. $87.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colfax 5K. Marathon Start Line in Denver’s City Park behind DMNS near the lake. 9 a.m. (main 5K) and 10:30 a.m. (Girls On The Run race). Prices vary.

Cigna Health & Fitness Expo. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Colorado NHL/Avalanche Alumni Association & South Metro Fire Rescue Hockey Exhibition Game. Edge Ice Arena, 6623 S. Ward St., Littleton. Starting at 2 p.m. $5.

*Denver Summit FC Pride Night. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on ION or The Spot Denver 3. 6:45 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver NWSL Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 6:45 p.m. No cover.

*Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Just for fun

*Secret Market. GoodKid’s backlot, 3460 W. 32nd Ave. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Master Gardener Plant Sale. CSU Denver Extension/Harvard Gulch Park, 888 E. Iliff Ave. 10 a.m.-until sell out. No cover, $8-$12 (for plants).

*Spring Market Boulder. Along Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Daiso Grand Opening. Southlands, 23901 E. Orchard Road, Unit E, Aurora. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

*Spring Bazaar. Reinke Brothers, 5663 S. Prince St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

*Adventure Forest. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (guests under the age of 1, members), $18 (guests ages 1 and 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59). Climbers must be 5 years old or 44 inches.

*Wild Wild Wagon Wheels. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10. All ages.

Comedy and theater

John Novosad. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $18.

Art, culture, and media

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See, What We’ve Been Up to: People and Knife Fork Spoon - Opening Day. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Bodies - The Science Within Opening. Denver Pavilions, 500 16th St., Suite 280. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $17-$36. All ages. Advance registration recommended.

Eat and drink

*Parker Farmers Market. Downtown Parker, 19565 Mainstreet, Parker. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*The Highlands Farmers Market. Along West 32nd Avenue from Julian to Newton streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400-1500 S. Pearl St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Highlands Ranch Farmers’ Market. Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Puppies & Pancakes. The OG, 1600 20th St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary.

Fresh Pasta Workshop. Stir to Learn, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $128 (per person). Advance registration required.

Boozy Book Fair. Laws Whiskey House, 80 W. Arkansas Ave. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Disney Villians Drag Brunch. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave., Unit 1400. Starting at 2 p.m. $31-$49.

May Chef & Shucker: Rosé & Sparkling Wine. Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, 2625 E. Second Ave. 4 p.m. $95.

Parisian Cuisine. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $128 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

*The Elovaters. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colfax Marathon, Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, Urban 10 Miler and Big After Party. City Park on the east side of Ferrill Lake. Day starts at 6 a.m. Prices vary.

*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.