Denver Zoo has a new CEO

Cristal Torres DeHerrera, the new CEO and president of the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, is pictured in a 2025 photo.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance has promoted attorney and zoo executive Cristal Torres DeHerrera to be its newest president CEO.

DeHerrera has a long history working for the city, including as chief of staff and acting vice president at Denver International Airport and as a deputy city attorney in Denver. She also worked for Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Starting in 2024, she served as the zoo’s chief operating officer and most recently as its interim CEO.

“There is no doubt that Cristal is a proven leader with a deep commitment to our mission and our community,” zoo board chair Charles Scoggin said in a statement. “Her strategic vision, operational expertise, commitment to people, and ability to build strong partnerships make her the right person to lead our organization into its next chapter. She has a passion for our animals, our people, and wildlife conservation that is both evident and inspiring.”

The zoo is touting DeHerrera’s C-suite experience, her previous work as a zoo leader and her understanding of publicly accountable nonprofits. (The zoo is a nonprofit, not part of the city.)

“I’m deeply humbled and honored to step into this role and grateful to lead alongside the incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, and Board of Governors who make the Zoo such a special place,” DeHerrera said in a statement. “I look forward to advancing our mission, partnering with our team, and building on our 130-year legacy of wildlife conservation, education, and community impact.”

DeHerrera holds a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a bachelor's from Pitzer College.