The scooter swap is happening: Denver’s new rides arrive this week

Veo Micromobility will replace Lime and Bird to run Denver’s dockless scooter and bike fleets.

Devin Morrison, maintenance operations manager for Veo Micromobility, sits with fellow employees in the Denver City Council Committee Room during a meeting at the City and County building on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

There’s a new scooter in town — or there will be by the end of the week.

The Denver City Council approved a contract with the micromobility company Veo Micromobility, which is set to replace Lime and Bird.

Veo vehicles will be on the streets starting May 1, with Lime and Bird being phased out by May 15. The council approved the changeover without comment on Monday afternoon.

Veo is allowed to operate up to 9,000 vehicles in Denver, slightly more than the number currently on the streets through Lime and Bird. Veo plans to offer 70% seated vehicles and 30% standing scooters.

There will be five types of vehicles in Denver: a standing scooter, a seated scooter, a two-seater, a bike with a cargo space and a tricycle.

A man weaves between pylons on a Lime electric scooter, June 12, 2018. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Veo plans to offer rides at 10% to 35% cheaper rates than the current providers, city staff said.

The current vendors charge $1 to unlock vehicles and 44 cents per minute of riding

For Denver residents, Veo would charge $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute

Out-of-towners would pay $1 to unlock and 39 cents per minute

Veo will pay the city $245 annually per vehicle it operates — a maximum of $2.2 million if it deploys all the vehicles it is allowed, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

One of the most controversial issues was an access program for low-income riders. Lime allows qualifying riders to take three 30-minute rides for free daily.

There are currently 30,000 people signed up for the access program, according to the city, and an average of 8,000 active users per month.

Veo has promised to continue the program and offer an unlimited number of rides up to 60 minutes. Veo is offering early enrollment for residents to transfer from Lime. Enrollment will still be available after the switchover, too.

Editor's note: Veo Micromobility is a financial supporter of CPR News, the parent organization of Denverite. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.