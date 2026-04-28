Denver bars could stay open until 4 a.m. (minus the alcohol)

A line to get into The Lobby, Squizzy Taylor's club downtown. May 27, 2023.

Would you stay out until 4 a.m.? (Ed. note: Absolutely not.)

The city of Denver is proposing to change its rules, allowing certain bars or clubs to stay open until 4 a.m., though they would still have to stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m.

The goal, according to Denver's licensing department, is to provide space and time for people to enjoy themselves and filter out at their leisure — avoiding the 2 a.m. exodus that sometimes leads to chaos and fights on city streets.

This is the largest overhaul in regulations and licensing requirements for businesses that provide entertainment since the 1980s, according to city officials.

“Denver is a lot different than it was in the ‘80s. We’re long overdue for some changes,” said Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protections.

“Entertainment in the city is a lot different, and we're finally catching up and making long overdue changes to make sure that Denver is modernized and the regulations are regulating people who need to be regulated.”

So, what’s changing?

The city currently provides two types of entertainment licenses. One is for “cabarets,” or places serving alcohol. The other is for “amusement,” which covers performance spaces or places providing entertainment. There are 14 different iterations of licenses within those categories.

Under the new proposal, the total number of licenses would go down to three – the adult entertainment license, limited entertainment license and the nightclub license. As part of that change, the restrictions on closing hours would be loosened.

“We want to make it a lot less confusing,” Escudero said. “Less red tape, less bureaucracy, make it easier than ever to get the required license, and then at the same time accomplish our most important goal — making sure that nightlife and any entertainment is always safe in Denver.”

If a business gets a nightclub license in the new proposal, it could continue to offer entertainment from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. as long as it does not violate any laws or rules, such as noise ordinances. A nightclub could still play or host music or serve food, soft drinks and mocktails after 2 a.m.

The new proposal would also make it simpler to get a cabaret license. Businesses would only have to go through public hearings if it’s requested by community members. Currently, every business applying for a cabaret license goes through a public hearing.

Regulations for security at nightclubs would also change, requiring more security and video surveillance.

The city will bring the proposal in front of the Denver City Council’s Finance and Business committee on June 9. If passed by the full council, the changes would go into effect on Jan. 1.

What do you think of the changes? Email us.