Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 1-3

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a little earlier and catch the Lego exhibit one last time.

Things to do in Denver

Hazel races through Civic Center Park during Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. May 6, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From Cinco de Mayo celebrations to Kentucky Derby watch parties, there’s a lot happening in Denver this weekend.

Denver Fashion Week begins this weekend and Small Town Murder is coming to Paramount Theatre. It’s also the last weekend for "Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks" at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: National Space Day Community Event. Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages. Advance registration recommended.

Friday, May 1

Just for fun

*WeeCycle’s Whimsy Silent Auction. Online. Ongoing, ends at 7:30 p.m. No cover.

Supercross Pre-Party. Woody’s Wheel Works, 2200 S. Jason St. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Full Moon Party. Mountain Mineral Market, 2300 Kipling St., Lakewood. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Denver Fashion Week - Opening Day: Sustainable. Furniture Row Showroom, 5445 Bannock St. 7 p.m. Starting at $55.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Learning Lab: No Bake Cookies. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Mary Jane. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

We are the Tigers. Shifted Lens Theatre Co. Larry Carter Theater at Community College of Aurora, 16000 E. Centretech Parkway, Aurora. 7 p.m. $18-$42.

Trailer Trash Tammy. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $35-$100.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

All Hands on Deck: Life and Legacy of the USS Colorado Battleship and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $7 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Mindscapes: The Art of Discovery. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Mile High Asian Food Week. Restaurants, food trucks and beverage shops throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by establishment. Costs vary.

Last Catch - Final Stone Crab Service of The Season. Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, 2625 E. Second Ave. and 10008 Commons St., Unit 100, Lone Tree. Starting at 2 p.m. Market price.

Music and nightlife

*Larimer Square Live: Michael Cec & Friends. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 4-8 p.m. Free.

*Alley Soundscapes: Live Music. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Two Friends. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, May 2

Just for fun

Aurora Volunteer Expo. Aurora Municipal Center Lobby, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

*Firefly Handmade Spring Market Denver. Along Olde South Gaylord St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival. Denver Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Show and Tell History - Comics. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Free Comic Book Day. Monkey Paw Toys, 1555 S. Havana St., Unit G. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

Mamas & Mocktails. Curate Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd., Unit 150, Centennial, and 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Unit 330, Littleton. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Centennial) and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Littleton). No cover.

*Spring Fling: Art in Bloom. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

*Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Brenda Miller with Harrison Candelaria Fletcher. Tattered Cover - Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave. 6-8 p.m. $7 (general admission), $23 (general admission and signed book).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Denver Fashion Week: Society. Furniture Row Showroom, 5445 Bannock St. 7 p.m. Starting at $55.

Small Town Murder Live. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 8 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

AA.NH/PI Heritage Month Kick Off Fair. Denver Public Library at Westwood Community Center Gym, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 1-3 p.m. Free. All ages. Advance registration required.

Derby in the Dome Party. Bounce Empire, 1380 S. Public Road, Lafayette. Starting at 6 p.m. $60 (includes entry, food and drinks). All ages.

Comedy and theater

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot - A Midsummer Night's Dream. Belmar Library, 555 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood. Noon. Free.

We are the Tigers. Shifted Lens Theatre Co. Larry Carter Theater at Community College of Aurora, 16000 E. Centretech Parkway, Aurora. 7 p.m. $18-$42.

Mary Jane. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Trailer Trash Tammy. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $35-$100.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

All Hands on Deck: Life and Legacy of the USS Colorado Battleship. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $7 (guests ages 13 and older).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 9-11 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Horses, Hats & High Tea - Kentucky Derby Soirée. Babes Tea Room - Golden, 1027 Washington Ave., Golden. Times vary. $60-$125. Advance registration required.

Last Catch - Final Stone Crab Service of The Season. Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, 2625 E. Second Ave. and 10008 Commons St., Unit 100, Lone Tree. Times vary. Market price.

Mile High Asian Food Week. Restaurants, food trucks and beverage shops throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by establishment. Costs vary.

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Longmont Farmers Market. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Boulder Farmers Market. Along 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard in Boulder. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Southwest Plaza Farmers Market. Southwest Plaza’s southeast parking lot, 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Harvey Park Farmers Market. Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, 2250 S. Quitman Way. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. (Read more about Southwest Denver’s new farmers market here.)

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street, next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

International Baking Workshop. Stir to Learn, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $128 (per person). Advance registration required.

Culinary Date Night: Pacific Northwest. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Burn Brighter: Songs of Love and Empowerment. Broomfield United Methodist Church, 545 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield. 3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $12 (students, military members, seniors), $15 (adults).

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

*Alley Soundscapes: Live Music. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Jason Isabell and The 400 Unit. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Bass n Bounce Beezys Birthday Bash. Bounce Empire, 1380 S. Public Road, Lafayette. Starting at 10 p.m. $25.

Sports and fitness

*Furry Scurry. Washington Park, 701 S. Franklin St. Starting at 9 a.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Beer Company 50k Run. Starting at Denver Beer Co. - Olde Town Arvada, 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, and ending at Denver Beer Co. - Littleton, 2409 Main St., Littleton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. $130 (solo 50k runner), $288 (relay team 50k)

Kentucky Derby Party. The Centic on Market, 1400 Market St. Starting at 10 a.m. No cover.

Derby Day. The Cooper Lounge, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-5 pm. $120 (per person). Advance registration required.

Annual Kentucky Derby Party. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder. 1-5 p.m. $141.

*6th Annual CNP Mini Derby. Sky View Farm, 1705 Outter Marker Road, Castle Rock. 1-5:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $50 (children ages 6-12), $150 (general admission).

*The Denver Mini Derby. Denargo Market, 3800 Denargo St. 1-6 p.m. $113 (general admission), $214 (VIP).

Derby Day Party. Rare Bird Rooftop Bar, 245 Columbine St. 1-6:30 p.m. No cover (general admission), $101 (VIP).

*Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Watch on Apple TV. 8:30 p.m.

*Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 7 (if needed). Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on TBD. Time TBD. (For the non-ball-knowers, Andy has a guide to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.)

Sunday, May 3

Just for fun

*Firefly Handmade Spring Market Denver. Along Olde South Gaylord St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

*Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival. Denver Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Denver Fashion Week: Mommy & Me. Furniture Row Showroom, 5445 Bannock St. 3 p.m. Starting at $55.

Board Game Exchange. Zymos Brewing, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 3-7 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks - Last Day. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

*Tulip Fairy & Elf Festival. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder. 1-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Super Mario Family-Friendly Concert. Bounce Empire, 1380 S. Public Road, Lafayette. 2 p.m. $34.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Mary Jane. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 2 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Andrew Schulz. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 4:45 p.m. $50.

Nancy Norton The Re-Charge Nurse. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $25.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

All Hands on Deck: Life and Legacy of the USS Colorado Battleship. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Mile High Asian Food Week. Restaurants, food trucks and beverage shops throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by establishment. Costs vary.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400-1500 S. Pearl St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Highlands Ranch Farmers’ Market. Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Escape to Italy. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $128 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

*Puscifer. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Denver Summit FC at Boston Legacy FC. Watch on CBS Sports or The Spot Denver 3. 1 p.m.

*Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.