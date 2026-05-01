Where (and why) to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Denver

In Denver, Cinco de Mayo is about both experiencing culture and preserving it.

The low rider section of Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at Civic Center Park. May 6, 2023.

This weekend, Denver’s streets will fill with music, food and crowds celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

But behind the party, the holiday itself actually commemorates a Mexican victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The holiday is celebrated more widely in the U.S. than in Mexico, having transformed over the years to become a celebration of resilience, pride and preservation of heritage and culture.

Still, Tim Hernández, an organizer helping lead a grassroots Cinco de Mayo celebration in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood and Chicano Studies professor at MSU, says that the single day in history still resonates in 2026.

“It means that we can beat empires even just for a day, sometimes,” he said. “I think we're in a time where a lot of folks feel afraid, and I think Cinco de Mayo to me means the idea that we know that we can win, and that comes from us working together. It comes from us celebrating ourselves.”

Different celebrations across Denver

At Civic Center Park, the 37th annual Cinco de Mayo festival marks one of the state’s largest cultural events. It’s expected to draw 300,000 people over Saturday and Sunday and includes music, Chihuahua races and dozens of food and retail vendors.

As the event has grown, it’s also taken on a more commercial scale, catering to people from across Colorado and out of state. But, organizers like Austin Tafoya say it’s still about supporting the local Hispanic and Latino community.

Pacho Vasquez readies Pepino for a race during Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at Civic Center Park. May 6, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“We find that balance by incorporating the traditional dance groups from all over Mexico, New Mexico, locally here in Colorado, as well as Mexican artists that'll be performing on the main stage and just bringing Hispanic culture and Mexican culture by highlighting the vendors,” he said. “A lot of [them] are small businesses, so they don't have … a brick and mortar at all and it just gives that exposure to them so that they can build a network of clientele.”

The Civic Center Park event also raises funds for Newsed Community Development Corporation, which provides housing counseling, small business support and financial literacy programs across Colorado.

“What really touches me is what we do for the community, building generational wealth and helping those underserved clients that we serve on a day-to-day,” Tafoya said.

Want more things to do? Check out our guide.

In Westwood, Hernández said the focus of their event is less on scale and more on community ownership and education.

“It's not corporately sponsored, and I think that is an important piece nowadays. We're really rooted in a people-centered framework. We organize in Denver's largest immigrant neighborhood. It’s where Brown folks live, shop, work, eat, pray, love,” he said.

Tim Hernández sits outside of Cultura Chocolate on Morrison Road, in Denver's Westwood neighborhood, on April 29, 2026. Haylee May/CPR News

The neighborhood event will feature lucha libre performances, live music from the Kumbia Kings, lowrider displays and roughly 70 local vendors.

“It’s a really great opportunity for them to be making money for their family and share their art and their craft with the community,” organizer Damaris Ronkanen said.

Hernández said the event is also about creating lasting cultural experiences, especially for younger generations growing up in neighborhoods that are changing.

“I come from a generation of kids who I think don't have a lot of lived experiences in a neighborhood that we are from,” he said. “We didn't have the celebrations, the culture, the panaderias, those things were disappearing. The only way that you resist real issues like that is by making sure people have lived experiences in a way that is meaningful.”

Both events aim to introduce broader audiences to the holiday and help them understand why it’s so special.

The fifth-annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood festival on Morrison Road. May 3, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“It’s for everybody to learn about the culture, to celebrate it, experience it,” Tafoya said.

Hernández agrees, but reminds people to be mindful of how they show up, regardless of which event they attend. “I think that there's a good lesson about attending cultural events that might not be your own, and I think everybody should. I highly recommend, but also leave your sombrero and your serape at home.”

Traffic and safety

With large crowds expected across the metro, the Denver Police Department is urging people to plan ahead and celebrate safely. That includes arranging a sober ride if drinking, and following traffic laws during any cruising activity.

Traffic along Federal Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction between West Second Avenue and West Arkansas Avenue over the weekend to allow emergency responders to move through the area quickly.

Police say violations that pose safety risks will be strictly enforced, and remind celebrants who are under 18 that they are subject to curfew enforcement beginning at midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Where to celebrate

Cinco de Mayo at Museo de las Américas

Where: Santa Fe Arts District

When: May 1

Free admission, folklórico dance performances, food and art on First Friday. A good option if you want something a little more low-key and culture-focused.

Cinco De Mayo Run: Against All Odds

Where: May 2

When: Piney Creek Hollow Park, Centennial



Challenge yourself and celebrate resilience, community and culture at the Cinco de Mayo Run Against All Odds race.

A Cinco De Mayo celebration shut down Morrison Road on May 1, 2021. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Cinco de Mayo en Westwood

Where: Morrison Road

When: May 2–3

A smaller, community-rooted event focused on local vendors, live music and culture. Organizers say it’s designed to center the neighborhood and support small businesses.

Civic Center Cinco de Mayo Festival

Where: Civic Center Park

When: May 2–3

The city’s biggest celebration draws hundreds of thousands of people each year, with live music, food vendors, a parade, Chihuahua races and more.