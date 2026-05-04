A winter storm will bring snow, a freeze warning and possible power outages to Denver

The city hasn’t announced whether it will open cold weather shelters.

A spring snowstorm will give Denver and much of the state a break from their high and dry temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Three to 9 inches of snow could fall. Areas west of I-25 will see the heaviest accumulation.

Expect a high chance of rain starting Monday night, with possible thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be a rainy day with a possibility of snow mixed in, though it won’t accumulate much initially. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s.

Wednesday morning will be a white one, with a 100% chance of snow until 3 p.m., followed by more rain.

The heavy and wet snow could knock down tree branches and power lines and lead to slick and hazardous road conditions Wednesday morning.

The city of Denver did not immediately respond to a question about whether it will open cold-weather shelters.

Red Rocks rescheduled a May 6 Bright Eyes concert due to the weather forecast.

Watch out for fallen tree branches and power lines

Xcel Energy is warning people to stay away from downed power lines and said they have about 165 employees and crew members on standby across the state to restore electric and natural gas services.

If you see a downed power line or experience a power outage, report the problem to Xcel by:

Using the Xcel Energy mobile app

Visit www.xcelenergy.com/out

Text OUT to 98936

Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the automated prompts

Yes, your garden is in peril

The National Weather Service also issued a freeze watch from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation (that’s your garden), and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Here’s how to protect your plants and your pipes.

More moisture in the forecast for a drought-stricken city

More rain is expected to fall Thursday evening, with temperatures in the high 60s that day. Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s with chances of rain. Sunday will be in the low 60s with rain and thunderstorms expected.

Denver is under severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and following strict water restrictions.

Denver Water passed a set of Stage 1 drought restrictions, including a rule that customers may only run their sprinklers twice weekly. Even-numbered addresses may water on Sunday and Thursday, while odd-numbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Saturday. Many restaurants in Denver will only serve water if a customer asks.