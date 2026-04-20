Commerce City feels like USWNT’s home away from home

Here’s what we heard as the U.S. women’s soccer team beat Japan on a freezing cold day.

Fans enjoy the U.S. women's national soccer team game against Japan at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on April 18, 2026.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is starting to feel like the U.S. women’s soccer team’s new home.

Goals from Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle, and Kennedy Wesley helped the USWNT bounce back from a shutout loss to win 3-0 against Japan in front of 17,589 fans in the freezing cold.

“It was freezing. I didn't miss that about Colorado. But, the fans showed up regardless. It was a great environment,” said Windsor native Sophia Wilson. “Definitely turned things around from last game and got a really good result against a top team. So, I think it's a great way to end camp.”

The match wraps up a three-game series between the two teams. It comes weeks after the Denver Summit FC, the city’s new professional women’s soccer team, set an NWSL attendance record of 63,004 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Carly and Sarah Batten started going to USWNT matches when they began dating. The now-married couple are season ticket holders for the Summit. They’re excited to see the women’s sports grow in Denver.

“I'm happy that Denver finally has invested in women's sports. We now have a women's soccer team here. We show up for the USA team,” said Sarah Batten.

The U.S. women's national soccer team plays Japan at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

The USWNT has won all three times it has played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park since Emma Hayes took over as coach in 2024.

Brittany and Tom Sharpe, parents of two daughters, traveled from Colorado Springs for the match. Decked out in red, white, and blue, they said it’s important to see Wilson, Lindsey Heaps, and Mallory Swanson represent Colorado on the team. And they plan to start following the Summit.

“I think that's fantastic. It gives every little girl the hopes and dreams because there's a pathway to make this a professional sport,” said Tom Sharpe, who with his brother Steve were recognized with U.S. Soccer’s Most Spirited Fan Award. “And now obviously, you can see with so many fans that attended — people support them.”

USWNT fans Tom and Brittany Sharpe traveled from Colorado Springs to attend the U.S. women's national soccer team's match against Japan at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on April 17th, 2026. Tony Gorman/CPR News

How did Colorado’s homegrown players do?

Heaps and Wilson saw huge minutes in their first game in Colorado since 2024.

Wilson played in her third match with the USWNT since returning from maternity leave, and her daughter, Gigi, was in attendance.

Wilson didn’t get on the score sheet in any of the matches during the series — not that it bothered her.

“I have a healthier perspective on everything. I don't put too much weight on things that I can't control. When I'm done with practice or a game, I can quickly shut it off,” Wilson said at the post-match press conference. “Now, I'm a mom and that's what's most important to me and I think that's healthy.

The U.S. women's national soccer team’s Sophia Wilson (11) attempts to kick a goal past Japan’s Saki Kumagai (4) and goalie Chika Hirao (12) at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

Heaps is heading back to France to finish up her contract with OL Lyonnes. She’s expected to return to Colorado to suit up for the Summit in July. She said the match was emotional for her.

“I'm a very sensitive person so I get a little emotional with those things,” Heaps said. “But to see my home state fans, to see my family in the crowd … friends, Denver Summit fans, seeing those jerseys, it's actually real and you kind of don't have that feeling until you're here.

The U.S. women's national soccer team’s Lindsey Heaps (10) plays in a game against Japan at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

Ready for Denver Summit FC’s next home match?

Women’s soccer returns to Denver this Saturday, April 25. Denver Summit FC will host San Diego Wave FC, with kickoff at 6:45 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Hayes plans to attend the match.

The Summit are currently ninth in the NWSL standings with a 1-1-3 record.