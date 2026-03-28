Everything we saw as Summit FC and 63,000 fans smashed a women’s sports record in Denver

Fans cheer as Denver Summit FC plays the Washington Spirit during their first home game, at Empower Field at Mile High. March 28, 2026.

By Justin Goodrum for Denverite

Hours before kickoff, tailgaters filled the air with the smell of hot dogs and burgers. Cyclists and runners weaved through the morning crowd, and fans buzzed with excitement outside Empower Field at Mile High.

But this wasn't a Broncos game or a stadium concert — it was the record‑setting inaugural match for the NWSL’s newest club, Denver Summit FC.

A total of 63,004 fans packed the city’s football stadium for the Summit’s match against the Washington Spirit, which ended in a draw but thrilled fans of the new team. The atmosphere rivaled other major sporting events, with green smoke and fireworks shooting into the air as players were introduced.

Fans stomped their feet when the kickoff started, and when Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith made a huge save during the opening minutes. For 90 minutes of play, the fans seemed ready to explode with anticipation of the team's first goal.

That goal never came, with both teams held scoreless in a defensive battle. The Summit had a chance to take the lead during the final minutes of the match with a shot by Ally Brazier, but it was stopped by Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

Even so, it was a momentous day in Denver sports – an announcement that the Summit has arrived.

Denver Summit FC players lock arms during the national anthem before they face the Washington Spirit during their first home game, at Empower Field at Mile High. March 28, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A record obliterated

The match obliterated the single-game NWSL attendance record and the U.S. professional women’s sports league record, which was previously set at 40,091 when the Spirit played Bay FC in San Francisco last summer.

Breaking the attendance record will set the tone for the team’s future in Denver, said Rob Cohen, controlling owner for the team.

“It was just a goal we set early on,” Cohen said. “We said if we want to be the best franchise in the NWSL, we need to attract the best players, the best coaching staff, and the best front office. And part of that is creating a unique fan experience for the fans. And so from day one, we said we're going to play our first match at Empower Field at Mile High. We're going to break the all-time attendance record. And everybody laughed, and we'll see who's laughing now.”

Denver Summit FC's Melissa Kössler races the Washington Spirit's Tara Rudd for the ball during the Summit's first home game, at Empower Field at Mile High. March 28, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The team’s president, Jen Millet, was proud of how the organization and the fans have invested in the city’s newest professional athletes.

“It's been amazing to just see how the players have taken this all in, how valued they feel by this organization, not just because of this amazing crowd we have here, but just what ownership has done from the start, really investing in them and showing that we want to provide the best sort of backdrop we can for them to succeed,” she said.

Fans cheer as the Denver Summit FC plays the Washington Spirit during their first home game, at Empower Field at Mile High. March 28, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A party after years of work

For some fans, Saturday’s game was years in the making. Members of the 14ers fan group began their mission to bring an NWSL team to Denver three years ago under the name For Denver FC.

The movement grew from watch parties for U.S. national team games to advocacy before Denver City Council, which recently approved key measures for the Summit’s planned permanent home at Santa Fe Yards in the Baker neighborhood.

The supporters’ group hosted a tailgate before the match featuring live music, games, food, merchandise and more.

“It's kind of hard to narrow down one thing that we're excited for because it's everything and it's just, it's overwhelming and humbling at the same time,” said Emily Walsh, the 14ers’ community liaison.

The 14ers fan group marches into Empower Field at Mile High for Denver Summit FC's first home game, against the Washington Spirit. March 28, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Dana Kettlewell, board chair for the 14ers, said the joyful, history-making scene was everything she had envisioned.

“Seeing just this joy and this community in front of us and everyone wearing Summit gear, like this is what we dreamed of and it's here and it's so great,” Kettlewell said. “It's everything we wanted to be and our team is amazing, and this community is amazing.”

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said she didn’t expect another expansion team to match Denver’s accomplishment for a home debut anytime soon – though other teams in the NWSL may try to break the Summit’s overall attendance record.

Berman said the sight of the crowd drew tears to her eyes.

“I don't think anyone could have ever imagined that in 2026 that we would have 60,000-plus people in an expansion team’s inaugural (home) match, Berman said. “Just feels so blessed to have had the team around me to bring this to life, to make the decision to bring the team here, for Rob Cohen and his ownership group, and they're incredible.”

Denver Summit FC plays the Washington Spirit during their first home game, at Empower Field at Mile High. March 28, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Megan Hart, president of the 14ers, said it was a game she couldn’t have imagined as a kid.

“I don’t think I can overstate how great it's gonna feel to have a stadium full of 60,000-plus people cheering for women athletes in this city, in downtown,” Hart said before the game. “That wasn't even a dream I knew I could dream as a kid. What a day.”

Summit defender Janine Sonis said she was proud of her team — and the fans — for the way they battled against Spirit star Trinity Rodman and the rest of Washington’s lineup.

“I'm sad it's over to be honest,” Sonis said during the post-game press conference. “I could never imagine playing in Empower Field in front of that many people. So I'm just so grateful. Thankful that Denver showed up. I'm not surprised. This is such a sports city.”

What's next?

Denver Summit FC faces the Seattle Reign on April 4, but their next home game is not until April 25, when they face San Diego Wave FC at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The rest of this season’s home games will be played at Dick’s in Commerce City and at the team’s temporary stadium, which is still under construction in Centennial. The team hopes to open its permanent home in Denver’s Baker neighborhood in 2028.

Overall, the team is off to a solid start. This was their fourth game, having played three away games earlier. They have notched one victory, two draws and one loss – good enough for 6th in the standings.