Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 8-10

It’s Mother’s Day this weekend, don’t forget to call.

Check out the Cherry Creek Fresh Market on Saturday.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate!

For those looking to honor the moms, grandmas and influential women in your life, consider toasting over brunch or shopping for unique gifts at one of several markets and bazaars open this weekend.

Other weekend happenings include the RiNo Street Fair and a Mid Mod Mile scavenger hunt in downtown Littleton. Swallow Hill Music is also hosting its annual Denver Ukefest, and an exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver will turn into a Korean-style karaoke room.

Farmers market season has arrived, too. A handful of markets are listed below, and more, including ones that open later this month, can be found here.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: Totally Rad Vintage Fest. Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $8 (ages 13 and older, in advance), $12 (ages 13 and older, day of).

Friday, May 8

Just for fun

Tarot Readings, Local Authors, Permanent Jewelry - Friday Fun. Max Taps Highlands Ranch, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 4-8 p.m. No cover.

*Glowing Wild - Last Weekend. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Denver Fashion Week: Adaptive. Furniture Row Showroom, 5445 Bannock St. Starts at 5:30 p.m. Starting at $55.

Kids and family

*Adventure Forest Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (guests under the age of 1, members), $18 (guests ages 1 and 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59). Climbers must be 5 years old or 44 inches.

Learning Lab: Family Yoga. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

“Mary Jane” Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

“We are the Tigers” Shifted Lens Theatre Co. Larry Carter Theater at Community College of Aurora, 16000 E. Centretech Parkway, Aurora. 7 p.m. $18-$42.

Brian Posehn. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $30-$35.

Luke Null. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $15-$28.

Dude Dad’s Parents Night Out. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Crafting for Democracy: Denver Artist Series Launch. Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Place 6-8 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Bedtime Stories: Spring Fever. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $35 (general admission), $50 (VIP).

Eat and drink

Sourdough at Home: The Art and Science of Home-Baked Bread. Rebel Bread, 675 S. Broadway. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $225. Advance registration required.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies. Watch on Rockies. TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 4:40 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Just for fun

CU Yard Sale - Shop Reclaimed Dorm Essentials. Resource Central, 6400 Arapahoe Road, Boulder. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Livestock Show and Plant Sale. The Urban Farm, 10200 Smith Road. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under, when accompanied by an adult), $5 (guests ages 3 and older).

*Mid Mod Mile Scavenger Hunt. Start at Arapahoe County Plaza, 1690 W. Littleton Blvd., Littleton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Horseshoe Market. Leevers Locavore, 2630 W. 38th Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

The Studio Maker Fair. Anythink Libraries’ Thornton Community Center, 2211 Eppinger Blvd., Thornton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*RiNo Street Fair. Along Larimer Street between 28th and 31st streets. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Spring Bazaar. Sloan’s Lake, 1600 N. Raleigh St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Monster Jam. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 3 p.m. Prices vary.

Mother’s Day Crafts. Launch Pad - Aurora, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 3-5 p.m. $12-$30. Advance registration recommended.

Denver Fashion Week: Swim & Resort Wear. Furniture Row Showroom, 5445 Bannock St. Starting at 7 p.m. Starting at $55.

Kids and family

*Adventure Forest Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (guests under the age of 1, members), $18 (guests ages 1 and 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59). Climbers must be 5 years old or 44 inches.

Adventure Through Forces with the Science Guys. Woodbury Branch Library, 3264 Federal Blvd. 10:30-11:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Aesop Live! Presented by Mile High Youth Theatre’s Encore. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 E. Montview Blvd. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. All ages.

Cookie Turns One & Gary Simmons: Rush Final Weekend. Cookie Factory, 425 W. 4th Ave. Noon-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Create Together: Family Sip and Stem. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 2-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Glowing Wild - Last Weekend. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot - “A Midsummer Night's Dream” Riverfront Plaza, 1610 Little Raven St., Unit 115. Noon and 2 p.m. Free.

Dude Dad’s Parents Night Out Special Taping. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Brian Posehn. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Luke Null. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $23-$28.

“Mary Jane” Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 9-11 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Longmont Farmers Market. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Southlands Farmers Market. Southlands, 23975 E. Town Square Ave., Aurora. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Boulder Farmers Market. Along 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard in Boulder. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Southwest Plaza Farmers Market. Southwest Plaza’s southeast parking lot, 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Harvey Park Farmers Market. Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, 2250 S. Quitman Way. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. (Read more about Southwest Denver’s new farmers market here.)

*Louisville Farmers Market. Along Front Street in downtown Louisville. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Rebel Marketplace. Del Mar Park, 12000 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. Wellshire Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street, next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Decadence & Design: A Luxe Mother’s Day Flower BouqCake Decorating Affair. The Ritz-Carlton, 1881 Curtis St. 12:30-3 p.m. $287. Advance registration recommended.

Music and nightlife

Denver Ukefest. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. $64 (workshop only), $69 (concerts only), $108 (workshop and concerts).

Gallery Goes Noraebang. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 1-3 p.m. Free (guests ages 17 and under, members), $11 (students, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (guests ages 18-64).

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

*Alley Soundscapes: Live Music. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Cloonee. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 4:05 p.m.

*Denver Summit FC at Houston Dash. Watch on NWSL+ or The Spot Denver 3. 6 p.m.

*Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild. Watch on TNT, TruTv or HBO Max. 7 p.m.

Official Colorado Avalanche Watch Parties. Tom’s Watch Bar, 1649 19th St., and GOAT Sports Bar, 2514 46th Ave., Greeley. Starting at 7 p.m. No cover.

*St. Louis City SC at Colorado Rapids. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, May 10

Just for fun

Pilates, Petals, and Pour. Vivid Minds Cafe, 1545 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-noon. $39 (movement and matcha only), $61 (movement, matcha and bouquet).

Mother’s Day Vintage & Art Market + Bake-Off. Denver’s Community Pop-Up Market, 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (bake sale begins at noon). No cover.

*Spring Bazaar. Sloan’s Lake, 1600 N. Raleigh St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (market). No cover.

Bubbles & Blossoms: A Mother's Day Celebration. Forget Me Not, 227 Clayton St. Noon-5 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration recommended.

The Ultimate Mom Reset. The Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. 2-4 p.m. $20. Advance registration required.

Kids and family

*Adventure Forest Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (guests under the age of 1, members), $18 (guests ages 1 and 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59). Climbers must be 5 years old or 44 inches.

*Glowing Wild - Last Night. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

“Mary Jane” Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 2 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Luke Null. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 3 p.m. $9-$18.

Sam Adams. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Mother's Day Brunch Buffet. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. Times vary. $40 (children ages 12 and under), $130 (guests ages 13 and older). Advance registration recommended.

Panzano Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet. Panzano, 909 17th St. 8 a.m.-noon. $35 (per child), $75 (per adult). Advance registration recommended.

*Parker Farmers Market. Downtown Parker, 19565 Mainstreet, Parker. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*The Highlands Farmers Market. Along West 32nd Avenue from Julian to Newton streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400-1500 S. Pearl St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Mother’s Day Brunch. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $59 (children), $149 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Highlands Ranch Farmers’ Market. Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Brunch and Sonoma-Cutrer Activation. Fire Restaurant & Lounge at The Art Hotel Denver, 1201 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (brunch), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (wine activation). Prices vary (brunch), $15 (glass of wine). Advance registration recommended.

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet. Gattara, 1776 Grant St. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $25 (children ages 12 and under), $75 (guests ages 13 and older). Advance registration recommended.

Mother’s Day Wine Mixology Class. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Unit 120. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $85.

Mimosas & Memories With Mom. Elway’s Downtown, 1881 Curtis St. 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. $90 (per person). Advance registration recommended.

Ma-tinis Mother’s Day Cocktail Class. Salita, 701 N. Grant St. 2-4 p.m. $80. Advance registration required.

Mother’s Day Blindfolded Tasting. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Unit 120. 3-5 p.m. $75 (for two).

Spanish Tapas & Paella Party. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $128 (per person). Advance registration required.

Mother's Night. Mizuna, 225 E. 17th Ave. Starting at 5 p.m. Starting at $95 (per person). Advance reservation recommended.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

*Hippie Sabotage. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies. Watch on Rockies. TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 11:35 a.m.