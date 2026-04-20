Messi mania! 75,000 people watched global superstar in Denver

He played! And it was the second-highest attendance for an MLS game ever.

Lena Benisch dances in the crowd ahead of the Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami CF game at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Last Friday’s snowfall in Denver raised a common question about one of soccer’s all-time greatest stars:

Will Lionel Messi play?

Not only did Messi play for his Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami CF, in the Colorado Rapids’ 30th Anniversary match at Empower Field at Mile High, he scored twice.

Rapids season ticket holder Kevin Demchak had strong feelings about the most anticipated match in club history. He joked he would’ve been heartbroken if Messi didn’t show up.

“I really want us to see us at full strength and them at full strength for our 30th,” Demchack said. “It's a big game already. But, it's an even bigger game to kind of smash in Miami’s dreams today.”

It didn’t happen. Despite coming back from 2-0 down, the Rapids ultimately lost to Miami 3-2.

In recent years, fans have paid thousands of dollars – some missed their own weddings – for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the global icon play — only for him to play little if at all.

Children run off the field during the opening of the Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami CF game at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

Those doubts were cleared along with the snow and clouds on Saturday as Messi took the pitch for the first time in the Mile High City against the Colorado Rapids. Fans weren’t disappointed.

Messi’s goal in the 79th minute helped Inter Miami stave off a Rapids comeback in front of 75,284 fans at Empower Field at Mile High. The attendance was the second highest in MLS history.

Miami’s Lionel Messi (10) moves the ball down the field during a game against Inter Miami CF game at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

Fans of all kinds came to see Messi.

When MLS released the 2026 schedule in November, Denver was buzzing about Inter Miami’s planned visit to the Rapids. High ticket prices were expected when the match was thought to be played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Then came the announcement that the match would be held at Empower Field, home of the Denver Broncos, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Rapids’ first match there. That meant lots more room for fans to see Messi.

Even though it was billed as a Rapids home match, you couldn’t tell by walking about the stadium Saturday.

“I think we might be outnumbered in the sense of pink versus maroon,” said Rapids season ticket holder Edgar Rangel, who was there with his family. “But we're going to be like a solid 20% in the Supporters’ Section cheering on.”

Messi is his daughter Emma’s favorite player. She wanted to wear his jersey to the match, but chose family loyalty instead.

Miami’s Lionel Messi (10) and Israel Boatwright (62) celebrate a goal by Germán Berterame (19) during a game against the Rapids at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

“I do have the Messi jersey at home,” Emma said. “But, I never wore it because they said I have to wear red so I can sit with my family. If I wear pink, I have to sit somewhere else.” (Only Rapids colors are allowed in the Supporter’s Section).

Inside the Fan Fest south of the stadium, there was a long line at the merchandise trailer. There were Rapids hats, jerseys, and scarves split between the two teams’ colors. But many in the line were ready to drop big bucks on Messi jerseys and shirts.

Chris Rodriguez proudly wore the Argentina national team’s famous celeste-y-blanco home jersey with the number 10 for Messi. A longtime Barcelona fan, he paid $130 for a 300-level mid-bowl ticket for the match, which he said was a good deal for an MLS match with Messi.

Omar Vazquez and his family — 15 people in all — traveled from Albuquerque for the match. “We're huge soccer fans. Nonetheless, I get to spend time with my family, show my son this beautiful stadium and this beautiful city. So, it'll still be a win,” Vazquez said.

Soccer fans lead chants for the crowd ahead of the Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami CF game at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

'Not even close' to 30 years ago

Empower Field at Mile High may have looked like an Inter Miami home match. But Rapids fans were heard loud and clear. Inter Miami was showered with boos as they came out for warmups. The cheers for Messi returned as he took practice shots on goal.

Season ticket holder Dustin Hahn and his family have been going to games since their inaugural season. The party of seven had front-row tickets to the match. He said the atmosphere 30 years ago was nothing compared to Saturday’s match.

“It's not even close now. I think the game I went to before in Mile High was probably half of the lower bowl was full. And that was it, pretty much,” Hahn said.

Fans watch during the Rapid’s game against Inter Miami CF at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

The match didn’t disappoint. There was lots of back and forth until a moment that seemed destined to happen: Messi picked the ball up, twisted and turned with a signature series of feints, and beat keeper Zac Steffen in the top lefthand corner for the winning goal in the 79th minute. A Miami player was later sent off for using offensive language. But the Rapids couldn’t capitalize on the advantage of playing up a player.

Afterward, Rapids coach Matt Wells thought his team was outstanding from start to finish even though they didn’t get the win.

“Of course, there'll be moments in the goals that we need to analyze and improve. But that's not the headline, that's not the story today,” Wells said. “I’m proud that we're changing the status quo, and we were the dominant team on the pitch today, that's the thing that makes me happiest. That's exactly what I just said to the guys.”

The Rapid’s Paxten Aaronson (10) battles for the ball against Miami’s Lionel Messi (10) during a game at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18, 2026. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

What’s next for the Rapids?

The Colorado Rapids currently sit eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 4-4-0 record. They’ll hit the road this week to take on LA FC on Wednesday and the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday within the League.

The team returns home to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in U.S. Open Cup action on Wednesday, April 29.