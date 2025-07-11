This weekend’s Colorado Black Arts Festival celebrates nearly 4 decades of centering diversity in the arts

Jaleesa McIntosh, the festival’s Executive Director, said this event highlights the richness and often overlooked diversity of the African diaspora.

This weekend marks the 39th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival taking place in the heart of Denver’s City Park. The family-friendly event is focused on preserving, amplifying, and celebrating Black arts and culture in Colorado.

The 39th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival kicks off this Friday and runs through Sunday in Denver's City Park West.

The free, family-friendly event celebrates Black arts, culture and community, featuring live music, visual art, cultural storytelling and food.

In an interview with Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield, the festival’s Executive Director, Jaleesa McIntosh, said it showcases the richness and often overlooked diversity of the African diaspora through performances, art exhibits and hands-on activities.

"We work hard to make this a community event that welcomes everyone from different walks of life," McIntosh said.

This year's lineup includes multiple performance stages, community groups, more than 80 local artists and creatives, and businesses in the marketplace.

Enjoying the Colorado Black Arts Festival in Denver. Courtesy CABF

Festival Highlights:

Performance Stages:

— Joda Village Stage: Traditional African drumming and dance, salsa and bachata performances showcasing the Afro LatinX community

— Kuumba Stage: Smooth jazz artist Adam Hawley headlines on Saturday at 7 p.m.

— Gospel Stage: Features Confluence, Daryl Walker and African singer Nomvula

Art and Culture:

— More than 80 local artists and creatives selling their work

— Cultural storytelling and exhibits

— Interactive, family-friendly experiences in the Children's Pavilion hosted by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Food and Community:

— Two food courts with diverse restaurants

— Opportunity to support small and local businesses

McIntosh said the festival has not been immune to the challenges that many arts and cultural organizations have faced recently in terms of a decrease in sponsorships and in-kind giving, but she is optimistic about its future, citing the importance of strong support from the community and implementing creative problem-solving strategies will be key.

"We've definitely felt it, but I don't imagine that we won't continue to fill it, especially going into our 40th year," she said.

An artist puts the finishing touches on her work at the Colorado Black Arts Festival in Denver. Courtesy CABF

The festival's mission is crucial, McIntosh emphasized, as it preserves and showcases Black stories and culture through the universal language of art.

"We want to be able to preserve and advance our culture here in Denver... organizations like the Colorado Black Arts Festival need to stay around," she said.

39th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival details:

Dates : July 11-13, 2025

: July 11-13, 2025 Time : 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Location : Denver City Park West, 1700 City Park Esplanade, Denver, CO 80206

: Denver City Park West, 1700 City Park Esplanade, Denver, CO 80206 Admission: Free

More information can be found on the festival's website.