Belcaro King Soopers set for demolition ahead of apartment proposal

The grocery store will be replaced by a new location to the south.

The King Soopers in the Belcaro Center on Colorado Boulevard. July 9, 2025.

The King Soopers in Belcaro’s days are numbered. The owners of the shopping center at 825 S. Colorado Blvd have submitted a landmark application for demolition.

Applications from real estate developer Kentro Group show the entire strip mall between Ohio Street and Exposition Avenue would be demolished. While the recently filed permit doesn’t officially clear the land for demolition, it is asking the city’s Landmark Preservation staff to make sure there’s no historical value to the property before it gets torn down.

Aside from the King Soopers, most of the storefronts at the shopping center are empty. Faded signs show that a RadioShack and Mike’s Camera set up shop there once upon a time.

The King Soopers eventually will be replaced by a larger one currently under construction about a mile south at East Arkansas and Colorado Blvd. The $37 million store is expected to open in 2026 and will feature amenities like a gas station, a cheese counter and a drive-thru pharmacy.

Meanwhile, the old shopping mall at 825 S. Colorado could be replaced with proposed multi-family housing development. Plans filed with the city in 2023 show up to 300 housing units and 320 parking spaces. Residents of the surrounding low-density neighborhood have pushed back against the plan, The Denver Gazette reported.

It’s unclear when the demolition might happen. A representative for the developer, Kentro, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.