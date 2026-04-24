Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 24-26

Make the most of the last weekend of April.

Things to do in Denver

Check out an artist takeover at the Denver Art Museum.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Last weekend was all about sports, but this weekend is for the arts.

The Sie FilmCenter is hosting the Women+Film Festival and new galleries and exhibits are opening at D’art Gallery and the Art Students League of Denver. There’s also an artist takeover at the Denver Art Museum. Shakespeare in the Parking Lot continues with a performance of "Romeo and Juliet" at Aurora Public Library’s Central Library.

Other happenings include Día del Niño celebrations at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Denver Art Museum and several Denver library branches.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Friday, April 24

Just for fun

Denver Spring Market. 1000 Broadway. 3-9 p.m. No cover, $23 (VIP).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Learning Lab: Music Time. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Women+Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. $75 (Denver Film members), $80 (non-members).

Jay Pharoah. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $30-$40.

Volcano: A Science Comedy Show with Ben Miller. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 p.m. $20 (museum members), $25 (non-members)/ Advance registration required.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

All Hands on Deck: Life and Legacy of the USS Colorado Battleship and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

The Crayon Exhibit Opening Reception. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 5:30-8:00 p.m. Free.

Mindscapes: The Art of Discovery Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Untitled: Artist Takeover With Artists Leilani Derr and Sueyeun Juliette Lee. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 6-10 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $22 (college students and guests ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Elevated Sushi. Stir to Learn, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $138 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Vinyl Vibes: Denver's Paul "Vice Prez" Quinichette in Jazz. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 611 22nd St. 4-5:30 p.m. Free.

*Subtronics: Cyclops Rocks VI. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Moe. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $64.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies at New York Mets. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Just for fun

Heirloom Tomato Plant Sale. Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Celebrate Earth Day. Resource Central, 6400 Arapahoe Road, Boulder. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Bloom Market. Origin Hotel Westminster, 8875 Westminster Blvd., Westminster. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Little Blue Pigeon Grand Opening Party. Little Blue Pigeon, 1413 Larimer St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Art of the Book: A collaboration between Lighthouse Writers Workshop and Art Students League of Denver. Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 3844 York St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $110.

Denver Orchid Society Spring Show and Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members, to attend), $12 (children 3-15 and students, to attend), $12.50 (military members and guests ages 65 and older, to attend), $16.25 (adults, to attend), price of orchids vary.

*Quebec Square Block Party. 7800 Smith Road. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Denver Spring Market. 1000 Broadway. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover, $23 (VIP).

Hello Spring Artisan Market. Junction Food & Drink, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Rocky Mountain AANHPI Student Coalition Night Market. Clayton Quad, 3840 York St. 4-8 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Día Del Niño: Peruvian Arpilleras Folk Art Class. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. and Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St.10:30-11:30 a.m. (at Decker), 2:30-3:30 p.m. (at Ford-Warren). Free. Ideal for ages 5-18.

*La Primavera Festival: A Celebration of Spring 2026. MOA at Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddler’s Green Circle, Greenwood Village. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (one child under 5 years old), $17.85 (one guest ages 5-20), $33.85 (one adult), $81.88 (two adults and two kids).

Teens Learn and Explore: Henna. Denver Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Día Del Niño: Fiesta. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Gimme Please. BETC at The New Local Annex, 713 Pearl St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Advance registration required. Ideal for ages 4 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Women+Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. $75 (Denver Film members), $80 (non-members).

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot - Romeo & Juliet. Aurora Public Library - Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 2 p.m. Free.

Jay Pharoah. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$40.

The Van Helsing Society Murder Mystery. The Audacious Space, 1373 N. Grant St. 8 p.m. $37 (general admission), $47 (VIP). Advance registration required.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

All Hands on Deck: Life and Legacy of the USS Colorado Battleship. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Embracing Chance - Artist Talk. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 1 p.m. Free.

Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale Opening Night Gala. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland. 5-8 p.m. $100. Advance registration required.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Olive & Finch Grand Opening. Olive & Finch - Golden Triangle, 1140 Bannock St. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Here Fishy Fishy. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $135 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Bed By 10. The Church Nightclub, 126 E. 12th Ave. 4-9 p.m. $35.

*Alesso. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Yoga at the Aquarium. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45. Advance registration recommended.

*Base Camp 5280 Fan Zone. Ball Arena (outside), 1000 Chopper Circle. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

*Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves. Watch on ABC. 6:30 p.m. (For the non-ball-knowers, Andy has a guide to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.)

*Colorado Rockies at New York Mets. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 2:10 p.m.

*San Diego Wave FC at Denver Summit FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on ION or The Spot Denver 3. 6:45 p.m. Prices vary.

San Diego Seals at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESNPU or ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Watch on Apple TV. 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

Just for fun

Denver Orchid Society Spring Show and Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members, to attend), $12 (children 3-15 and students, to attend), $12.50 (military members and guests ages 65 and older, to attend), $16.25 (adults, to attend), price of orchids varies.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

Pollinator Power Hour - Bee the Change. The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Denver Spring Market. 1000 Broadway. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover, $23 (VIP).

Refillable Candle Holder Glazing. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 1 p.m. $50 (for one candle holder), $75 (for two candle holders). Advance registration required.

Local Authors Book Fair. Zymos Brewing, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-5 p.m. No cover.

Mary’s Gives Back (Bingo Fundraiser). Hamburger Mary’s Denver, 1336 E. 17th Ave. 4 p.m. $10-$15 (per set of five bingo cards).

Kids and family

Día del Niño. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Tiny Tots: Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Parker Fieldhouse, 18700 E. Plaza Dr., Parker. 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Free (children ages 12 months and under), $20 (ages 1 and up).

Día del Niño 2026. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Advance registration requested.

Aesop Live! Performed by The Mile High Youth Theatre. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Día Del Niño: Celebration. Denver Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Tulip Fairy & Elf Festival. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder. 1-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Women+Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. $75 (Denver Film members), $80 (non-members).

Georgia Comstock and Friends. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

The Crayon Exhibit. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

All Hands on Deck: Life and Legacy of the USS Colorado Battleship. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See and What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Mile High Asian Food Week. Restaurants, food trucks and beverage shops throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by establishment. Costs vary.

Olive & Finch Grand Opening. Olive & Finch - Golden Triangle, 1140 Bannock St. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Colorado Wine Walk. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. $60-$110 (includes unlimited wine samples, glass and tote).

Rustic Dinner Party. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $138 (per person). Advance registration required.

Westy Restaurant Week - Last Day. Throughout Westminster. Times vary by restaurant. $15-$55. Advance registration required at some restaurants.

Music and nightlife

*Bob Moses & Cannons. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Avery Spring 5k. Avery Brewing Co., 4910 Nautilus Court N., Boulder. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (5k), $64.93 (5k and t-shirt).

*Colorado Rockies at New York Mets. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 11:40 a.m.

*Avs Alley. Ball Arena (outside), on Chopper Circle between Nineth and 11th streets. Time TBD. Free. Advance registration required.

*Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings. Watch on TNT, ALT or TruTv. 2:30 p.m.