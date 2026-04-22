Our favorite Denver spots to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

If you’ve been following indie bookstore news in Denver these past few years, there’s been more drama in that scene than in most thrillers.

We’ve reported on accusations of mismanagement and abusive treatment. Closures. Bankruptcy and sale to a corporate giant. And most recently, a high-profile ouster and a lawsuit over a name.

But for those who like the drama to stay in our books, the Denver metro still has a flurry of amazing independent shops where you can find your next read.

To get ready for Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 25, we asked our fellow journalists: What are your favorite bookstores in the metro? This is what we came up with.

6655 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Black and Read is a trip to visit. Its new store is in a former Dollar Store on Wadsworth — more than 16,000 square feet of records, tapes, laser discs, rare books, novels, games and more. The business also has a smaller second location in Wheat Ridge, and it has stayed proudly independent. During a typical visit, you might run into co-owner Kari Bakken for a friendly chat about her latest acquisitions. They carry “thousands of half-price or lower used books, and competitively priced rare books.” — Andrew Kenney

2085 S. Holly St., Denver

If you’re looking to inspire kids to read and learn, take a field trip to The Bookies Bookstore in Virginia Village. Many on staff are former teachers, and they are deeply knowledgeable about kids’ literature. They’ll be happy to help your youngins pick their next favorite read. Additionally, the shop offers a vast selection of toys, and adults can find their next book here, too. — Kyle Harris

200 S. Broadway, Denver

Broadway Book Mall is an absolute gem. The layout and prices are great. The kind booksellers clearly love literature and the store itself, making the experience that much better. — Kiara DeMare

300 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Over more than four decades, Capitol Hill Books has become a Denver landmark. Owner Holly Brooks has kept her small shop afloat through crisis after crisis, selling a wide selection of used books. The store most recently struggled to stay open during the pandemic and now during bus rapid transit construction — but it’s still here. — Kyle Harris

1700 N. Humboldt St., Denver

The Denver Book Society has packed more tumult into its first few months of operation than most small businesses have in a lifetime. Nonetheless, it’s a quaint store in City Park West that hosts events, provides hangout space, and is a compelling alternative to the nearby Tattered Cover, which we still love despite being owned by Barnes & Noble and no longer earning a spot on this list. — Kyle Harris

1415 S. Broadway, Denver

Fahrenheit’s Books on South Broadway in Overland is a cozy store jam-packed with used volumes. After browsing the shelves, you can check out the stacks that line the floor. The shop has great collections of science fiction, critical theory and vintage paperbacks. And there’s always the best ‘60s and ‘70s rock playing, so don’t worry about suffering through bad music while trying to find a book. — Sandy Battulga

290 Fillmore St., Denver

Book lovers will delight in the first-edition and antique books at Cherry Creek’s Hermitage Antiquarian Bookshop, which prides itself on being the city’s oldest independent bookstore. Here you can find books dating back hundreds of years that cost thousands of dollars, along with more recent, yet just as collectible, titles at a cheaper price. — Kyle Harris

910 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Lingering Tales is a mother-daughter–owned store on Santa Fe Drive. The used bookstore, just a few steps away from the recently shuttered Petals and Pages, sells everything from romance and thrillers to nonfiction and memoirs. It’s not open all the time, so check the hours in advance. But if you go, you’re likely to find a book or two that interests you — and if not, you can say hi to the owner's small dog, Dorothy, who chills by the register. Plus, there's retro kitchen decor for added cuteness. — Ava Kian

4600 Jason St., Denver

Comic book lovers and toy collectors likely already know Mile High Comics, one of the world’s largest temples to the art form. But if you don’t, owner Chuck Rozanki has a treat for you. In a Sunnyside warehouse, new and used comics, graphic novels and toys await your perusal. Cat lovers will also be delighted to meet the massive shop’s furry friends. Whether you’re looking to spend a few bucks on new reads or you want to dish over thousands for a rare edition comic, Mile High likely has something for you. — Kyle Harris

3483 S. Broadway, Englewood

Mutiny Information Cafe left Denver a few years back, and now it’s one of the many South Broadway spots making Englewood cool. At once a coffee shop, a comics and graphic novel store and an occasional venue, Mutiny feels like the scrappiest home a punk could ask for. While Denver has lost its fair share of iconic businesses, we’re glad to see Mutiny thrive elsewhere. — Kyle Harris

4620 E. 23rd Ave., Denver

Since 1971, the volunteer-run Park Hill Community Bookstore has offered low-cost books to neighbors. It’s a community institution run by a board of directors. And proceeds from sales, in part, go to fund local schools and libraries. Step in and surprise yourself with what you’ll find.— Kyle Harris

129 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette

If you desire to get off the beaten path, don’t miss The Read Queen Bookstore & Cafe. This coffee shop and bookstore is located in Lafayette, where the small-town feeling is a breath of fresh air. The store offers plenty of quiet nooks and crannies to read or visit with friends. They offer new and used books and have a delightful room for children. (Also, they offer some great freebies to visitors on Indie Bookstore Day). — Jennifer Coombes

1455 S. Pearl St., Denver

Founded in 2014, Second Star to the Right is a whimsically decorated shop with books, fidgets, toys and storytimes for kids — and some books for adults, too. Located in a cozy Platt Park house, Second Star is a go-to spot for gift buyers, and the store even offers complimentary gift wrapping. — Kyle Harris

2376 Main St., Littleton

Located in a charming part of downtown Littleton, Spell Books is a great shop to find community. The store hosts nights for readers to come by and enjoy crafting to an audiobook and other gatherings that make this store a place to dig into your favorite reads. This store offers new fiction and nonfiction books and, as they say, a good book is magic. — Jennifer Coombes

3040 Blake St. #110, Denver

Romance book readers will love the beautifully decorated, flower-themed Spicy Librarian in Five Points. This woman-owned bookstore offers a literary romp through matters of the heart — and the rest of the body, too. Since it opened a year ago, Spicy Librarian has become a Denver favorite. — Kyle Harris

2114 Market St., Denver

Looking for revolutionary literature? This Black and woman-owned bookstore, design shop and letterpress workshop in Five Points offers a wide variety of books written to spark social change. The shop’s mantra: “We use joy (and love) as an act of resistance.” The focus of the fare: titles by Black, brown, indigenous and queer authors. — Kyle Harris

3434 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

West Side Books has been a staple of the Highlands for decades and counts Colorado author Kali Fajardo-Anstine as one of its past employees. It recently downsized its storefront but continues to offer a great selection of new books, a small, eclectic selection of used or rare items and a staff that provide some of the best book recommendations in Denver. — Jennifer Coombes

14500 W. Colfax Ave. Unit 527, Lakewood

If you read a lot and want to spend your money somewhere that goes to a good cause, Whale's Tale Books and Gifts should be on your list. Run by the Friends of Jefferson County Public Library, all the proceeds go to literacy programming at Jefferson County libraries. The book selection is high-quality used books that are often in new condition. Go on the right day and you may find a current hardback for just a few bucks. — Jennifer Coombes