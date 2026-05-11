City Park Jazz will kick off its season on a mobile stage after bandstand fire

Fundraisers are ongoing to support both the new stage and the repairs to the original bandstand.

City Park Jazz will use a mobile stage for this summer’s free concert series after a fire left most of the park’s historic bandstand “a total loss” in March.

The portable stage will be south of the Pavilion, according to City Park Friends and Neighbors (CPFAN). Organizers got city approval to use the mobile stage for the first three concerts on June 7, 14 and 21, according to Axios Denver.

City Park Jazz is raising money for the mobile stage and its accompanying power generator. Coming up is a brunch fundraiser with Dazzle on Sunday, May 24. The fundraiser will feature — Camilla Vaitaitis, a multi-instrumentalist, arranger and composer — in two runs at 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

“We’re humbled and deeply grateful for the support of Dazzle,” says Andy Bercaw, president of the City Park Jazz Board of Directors, in a press release. “Dazzle is an incredible venue and has been a lynchpin in the Colorado Jazz scene for decades. Most of the performers who play our stage have performed at Dazzle; the overlap is huge. It’s not a competitive relationship, it’s a supportive one, and Dazzle has the gratitude of the Board.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rebuilding the original bandstand

Meanwhile, multiple fundraisers are running to collect the estimated $250,000 it will take to rebuild the bandstand.

Mark Upshaw, the project manager for the 1994 Bandstand restoration, said that there is some hope that parts of the stand are salvageable in an update from CPFAN.

“The lower skirt surrounding the lower deck and most, if not all, of the steel guard rail that provides security for the lower deck appear intact,” Upshaw wrote. “It appears that many of the galvanized sheet steel roof tile could be reused … Perhaps some of the wood columns could be reused.”

CPFAN and City Park Alliance have raised $25,000 for their Rebuilding City Park Bandstand Fund. In “a show of solidarity among all of our parks, CPFAN said $5,000 came from the Friends and Neighbors of Washington Park.

“The outpouring of support has been gratifying and inspiring to both our organizations,” CPFAN wrote in an email.

The Denver Park Trust is also working with 9News’ Kyle Clark and the Word of Thanks Fund.

Denver Parks and Recreation did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the bandstand.

City Park Jazz lineup for 2026

June 7: DJ Williams Band

June 14: Spicy Pickles featuring Hannah Rodriguez

June 21: Hazel Miller & The Collective

June 28: Shane Endsley and the Denver Municipal Band

July 5: Brass Band Extravaganza featuring Bourbon Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band

July 12: BTTRFLY

July 19: Conjunto Colores with Rasta Salsa

July 26: Convergence

Aug. 2: Delta Sonics Blues Revue

Aug. 9: Jakarta