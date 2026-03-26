City Park bandstand ‘a total loss’ after fire guts century-old structure

Access to City Park's band shell is blocked after a fire charred its roof and columns sometime before the sun rose on Thursday. March 26, 2026.

The historic bandstand at City Park is a "total loss" after an overnight fire that started around 2:30 a.m., according to the nonprofit City Park Jazz.

The structure was still standing when Denverite visited the site on Ferril Lake on Thursday morning, but the structure, columns and tiled roof were significantly damaged.

“We are absolutely devastated,” said Georgia Garnsey, the president of City Parks Friends and Neighbors. “The bandstand, why? I’m just in shock. We are going to rebuild it as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation confirmed that the local police and fire departments are investigating.

The bandstand dates to 1929, according to City Park Jazz organizers. Also known as the City Park Bandshell, it has hosted performers for the free City Park Jazz concert series since the 1980s. This summer is the 40th season of the free concert series, and it's not immediately clear how the fire will affect the summer tradition.

“The City Park Jazz Board of Directors is already working through our options, and we’ll be partnering closely with the City to ensure we can do everything in our power to have this incredible celebration of community again this summer. We have a great team in place for this,” said David Flomberg, the director of marketing for the City Park Jazz Board of Directors in a statement.

“We’re evaluating our options for mobile stage set ups, power needs, and how we’ll adjust our footprint in City Park accordingly,” he added.

City Park Jazz is asking for donations as it redraws its summer plans. City Park Friends and Neighbors is raising money to rehabilitate the bandstand.

The Denver Fire Department did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Access to City Park's band shell is blocked after a fire charred its roof and columns sometime before the sun rose on Thursday. March 26, 2026. Kiara DeMare/Denverite

This is a developing story and will be updated.